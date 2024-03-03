Highlights, KAR:169-7(20), KAR Vs MUL Cricket Scorecard PSL 2024 Match: Usman Khan Shines As Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans (KAR Vs MUL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 19: Karachi Kings face Multan Sultans in Karachi National Stadium.
Karachi Kings are set to host Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match no.19 on Sunday night at the National Stadium in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are in red hot form as they have won five out their last six games played in this year's PSL. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have only got two wins of the five matches played so far which makes them sit at the fifth position.
Coming off a last-ball thriller in the previous game which Karachi lost against the Quetta Gladiators they will surely look to change things around in tonight's mega clash. However, Multan captain Rizwan is a big threat for the Kings as he is in tremendous form at the moment.
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Multan win by 20 runs
Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs. In the end, the target was too big for Karachi batters and Multan kept their cool all over the game.
KAR: 169/7 (2O Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: 45 needed 12
45 runs needed for Karachi Kings to win in 2 overs. Nawaz and Hasan Ali in the middle at the moment.
KAR: 145/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Gone!
Irfan Khan 23 (19) caught by Usman Khan bowled by David Willey. Karachi Kings lose another wicket and Nawaz in the middle has a lot to do.
KAR: 124/6 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Another wicket
It is another wicket for Multan Sultans as Karachi Kings no lose Leus du Plooy 12 (11) caught by Rizwan bowled by Usama Mir.
KAR: 115/5 (14 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Gone
Malik 38 (28) caught by Jordan bowled by Khusdil Shah. Karachi Kings in trouble at the moment. Leus du Plooy joins Irfan Khan in the middle now.
KAR: 97/4 (12.4 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Malik gets going
Shoaib Malik gets going he is batting on 29 off 18 balls with 4 fours so far. Masood on the other end is batting in brilliant rhythm as well.
KAR: 75/2 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Karachi need 128
Karachi Kings need 128 runs in 78 balls to win this contest with Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik in the middle. Multan Sultan searching for a wicket.
KAR: 62/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Another one!
James Vince 7 (4) caught by Usman Khan bowled by Chris Jordan. Shoaib Malik joins Shan Masood in the middle now.
KAR: 46/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2024: Gone!
Tim Seifert 1 (4) run out by David Willey. Karachi Kings lose an early wicket and Multan Sultans have the wicket they were looking for.
KAR: 26/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Chase begins
Tim Seifert and Shan Masood begin the chase of 190 runs for the Karachi Kings. Multan Sultans bring in David Willey and Mohammad Ali with the new ball.
KAR: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Multan post 189
Multan Sultans have posted 189 runs on the board with Usman Khan hitting a century. He smashed an unbeaten 106 off 59 balls with 10 fours and 5 sixes.
MUL: 189/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Gone!
Mohammad Rizwan 58 (44) caught by Shan Masood bowled by Blessing Muzarabani. Let's see if Usman Khan can reach his hundred tonight or not. He is on 94 off 53 balls at the moment.
MUL: 171/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Usman Khan on fire
Usman Khan running havoc on the Karachi Kings bowlers as he moves up to 86 runs 48 off balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes. What a tremendous performance from the Multan Sultan batter.
MUL: 152/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Karachi in trouble
Karachi Kings are struggling to worry the Multan Sultans batters at the moment. It is looking very ugly for Karachi Kings right now.
MUL: 118/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Fifty for Khan
Usman Khan has completed his fifty in just 33 balls with 7 fours and a six. Rizwan on the other end is on 36 off 31 balls.
MUL: 102/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE MS vs KAR PSL 2024: Khan near fifty
Ten overs have gone by and Multan Sultans are on top of this contest with Usman Khan along side Mohammad Rizwan in the middle. Khan is on 44 off 29 inching close to his fifty.
MUL: 91/1 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE MS vs KAR PSL 2024: Multan on top
Multan Sultans are on top of this contest as Rizwan is on 24 off 22 with Usman Khan taking the charge and batting on 33 off 24 balls with 6 fours so far.
MUL: 70/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Khan gets going
Usman Khan takes charge, he is batting on 22 off 16 balls with 4 boundaries so far. Hasan Ali brought into the attack now by Karachi Kings.
MUL: 45/1 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Rizwan key for Multan
Hendricks is gone and Usman Khan has joined Mohammad Rizwan in the middle to get things going in the powerplay for Multan Sultans.
MUL: 24/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE MS vs KAR PSL 2024: Action begins
Reeza Hendricks and Mohammad Rizwan open the batting for Multan Sultans. Karachi Kings bring in Mir Hamza into the attack for the first over.
MS- 7/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Lineups
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(c), Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram.
LIVE Karachi vs Multan: Toss Report
Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss elected to bowl first against the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium of Karachi.
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Toss coming
The toss is coming up for the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match. It will take place at 7 PM (IST) as the captains Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan will walk out soon in the middle.
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Toss timing
The toss for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the National Stadium of Karachi. The match no.19 of the 2024 PSL season is expected to an intense affair.
LIVE PSL 2024 KAR vs MUL: Match Timings
The stage is all set in Karachi and the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match no.19 will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned for all the key updates, this one is expected to be a last ball thriller.
LIVE KAR vs MUL PSL 2024: Pitch Report
The national stadium in Karachi is known as a batters paradise. Both teams can expect their pacers to take full advantage of the bounce from the pitch but it is expected to be an high scoring thriller tonight.
LIVE MUL vs KAR PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details
LIVE PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match taking place in Karachi's National Stadium tonight. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the clash.