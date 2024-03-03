PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match KK vs MS Online And On TV In India?

In the ongoing ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024), Karachi Kings (KAR) and Multan Sultans (MUL) are gearing up for a clash at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. Scheduled for Sunday, March 03, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST, this 19th match promises an exciting showdown.

The National Stadium pitch is renowned for its batsman-friendly nature, offering consistent pace and bounce, ideal for high-scoring matches. With an average first-innings score of 190, expect batsmen to thrive and put on a display of skill, setting the stage for an exhilarating encounter. (Watch: Sana Javed Disappointed As Shoaib Malik Falters In PSL 2024 Encounter Against Quetta Gladiators)

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash between Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans:

When and where will Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The PSL match between Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 will take place on February 28, Wednesday at 8:00 pm IST at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match?

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Squads

KAR: Saad Baig, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, Arafat Minhas, Anwar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Daniel Sams, Kieron Pollard, Jamie Overton, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, Muhammad Akhlaq, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sirajuddin, Leus du Plooy, Zahid Mahmood, James Vince, Tabraiz Shamsi.