HIGHLIGHTS | KNSO Vs MT LLC 2024, Scorecard: Konark Suryas Odisha Beat Manipal Tigers By 2 Runs
Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers, 1st Match Legends League Cricket 2024 KNSO vs MT Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from the LLC 2024 match no.1 taking place Jodhpur.
With big names like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O'Brien, Fidel Edwards and more, Konark Suryas Odisha are ready for their debut season in the Legends League Cricket with a clash against Manipal Tigers on Friday (September 20). Harbhajan Singh-led Tigers are the defending champions and they will look to begin their new season with a statement making victory against debutants Konark. Yusuf Pathan will be hungry to make his mark. In recent tournaments, Yusuf has been in sensational form and his record of batting at Barkatulaah Stadium is also wonderful.
In the powerplay, Robin Uthappa will look to take his team Manipal Tigers off to a flying start in this tournament. In the bowling department, Harbhajan and Sheldon Cottrell will be their wicket-taking bowlers.
Follow LIVE Updates From Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 Match No.1 Konark Suryas Odisha Vs Manipal Tigers Here.
LIVE LLC 2024: KNSO Beat MT By 2 Runs
Konark Suryas Odisha beat Manipal Tigers by 2 runs. Irfan Pathan in the end gets the final wicket and does the job for his team.
LIVE MT vs KNSO: Christian to carry
Daniel Christian in the middle is batting brilliantly on 25 off 24 balls at the moment. 32 runs needed in 18 balls for Konark Suryas Odisha to win the contest now.
MT: 73/6 (17 Overs)
LIVE MT vs KNSO Score LLC 2024: Gone!
Angelo Perera 5 (14) caught by Vinay Kumar bowled by Munaweera. Tigers are now in a stable position at the moment with Christian and Gunaratne.
MT: 37/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE MT vs KNSO Score LLC 2024: Tigers 5 down
Manipal Tigers five down now and Kanork Suryas Odisha are in complete control at the moment as their batters struggle to make an impact.
MT: 21/5 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE MT vs KNSO Score LLC 2024: Tigers in trouble
Manipal Tigers are in deep trouble. Saurabh Tiwary and Perera in the middle in chase of 105 runs. Nadeem and Vinay into the attack for Konark.
MT: 12/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2024 Score Tigers vs Konark: MT In Trouble
Manipal Tigers in deep trouble. Manoj Tiwary LBW by B Laughlin for 2 runs off 9 balls. Saurabh Tiwary in the middle looks confused as his team are 3 down with just 4 runs on the board.
MT: 4/3 (3 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2024 Score Tigers vs Konark: Chase is on
Manipal Tigers have lost their first wicket in the first over in their chase of 105 runs. Robin Uthappa out bowled for a duck by Nadeem.
MT: 4/1 (1 Overs)
LIVE Manipal Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha: MT Need 105 Runs
Manipal Tigers need 105 runs to win against the Konark Suryas Odisha. Irfan Pathan's side have failed to make a strong impact in the first innings.
KNSO: 104/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2024 Score Tigers vs Konark: 2 overs left
Just 12 balls left in the innings and Konark are eyeing something close to 100 runs on the board. Anureet Singh comes back into the attack.
KNSO: 80/7 (18 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2024 Score: Another one
Schoolboy error from Bishnoi as he fails to land his bat or foot inside the crease and he is runout for that mistake.
KNSO: 64/6 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE Legends League Cricket: Big wicket
Konark in deep trouble as Yusuf Pathan departs, Abraham takes the wicket. Ross Taylor in the middle is batting on 6 off 17 balls.
KNSO: 61/6 (14 Overs)
LIVE Legends League Cricket: GONE!
Irfan Pathan out bowled by Harbhajan Singh. Konark in deep trouble at the moment as their captain walks back to the pavilion.
KNSO: 54/5 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE Legends League Cricket: Konark looking to bounce back
Konark Suryas Odisha are four down at the moment with Ross Taylor and Irfan Pathan in the middle. Manipal Tigers at the moment bowling brilliantly with Harbhajan Singh.
KNSO: 46/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE Konark Suryas vs Manipal Tigers: Pathan comes in
Irfan Pathan comes in the middle after the dismissal of Dilshan. Harbhajan Singh brings himself in now. Ross Taylor in the middle looking to settle down.
KNSO: 33/4 (7 Overs)
LIVE Konark Suryas vs Manipal Tigers: Konark in trouble
Konark Suryas are three down at the moment and Manipal Tigers are in complete of the situation. Rahul with the ball for the Tigers.
KNSO: 29/3 (5 Overs)
LIVE Konark Suryas vs Manipal Tigers: Gone!
Anureet Singh traps Ambati Rayudu and Konark Suryas Odisha are 1 down in blink of an eye. Kevin O'Brien comes in to bat at number 3 now.
KNSO: 14/1 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE Konark Suryas vs Manipal Tigers: Action Begins!
Levi and Ambati Rayudu open the batting for Konark Suryas Odisha. Nine runs from the first over and Singh comes in to bowl the second one and concedes a four off the first delivery.
KNSO: 13/0 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2024 Manipal Tigers vs Konark: Toss Update
Manipal Tigers captain Harbhajan Singh wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Konark. It is a batting friendly pitch and batters will look to score big tonight.
LLC 2024 LIVE Updates: Both Team Squads
Manipal Tigers Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Upul Tharanga, Manoj Tiwary, Angelo Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Daniel Christian, Anureet Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Harbhajan Singh(c), Pragyan Ojha, Amit Verma, Saurabh Tiwary, Abu Nechim, Rahul Shukla, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, Imran Khan, Solomon Mire
Konark Suryas Odisha Squad: Richard Levi, Dilshan Munaweera, Ambati Rayudu, Ross Taylor, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Kevon Cooper, Pravin Tambe, Shahbaz Nadeem, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Kevin O Brien, Vinay Kumar, Navin Stewart, KP Appanna, Rajesh Bishnoi, Diwesh Pathania, Jesse Ryder.
LIVE Legends League Cricket: Toss Timing
The toss for Tigers vs Kanork will be coming up shortly. Both captains Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will be walking out in the ground to flip the coin toss shortly. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE LLC 2024 Manipal Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha: Match Number 1
Match number 1 of the new season will have the defending champions in action against a team which is making it's debut in Legends League Cricket. The match will take place in Jodhpur and we will take you through all the key events of the game,
LIVE LLC 2024: Pitch Report
The pitch in Jodhpur is likely to be batting-friendly and as a result, fans can expect the game to be high-scoring affair.
LIVE LLC 2024: Live Streaming Details
Checkout the livestreaming details of the LLC 2024 match no.1 between Tigers and Konark. The details are attached in the link below.
KNSO Vs MT LLC 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 1st Match Live on TV and Online
LIVE Legends League League 2024 KNSO vs MT
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Legends League Cricket Match no.1 Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture between the two quality cricket teams.
