KNSO Vs MT LLC 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 1st Match Live on TV and Online

Season number 3 of the Legends League Cricket is set to begin on September 20 at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. The first match will be played between Konark Suryas Odisha and defending champions Manipal Tigers led by the great Harbhajan Singh. Season debutants Konark Suryas Odisha will be led by Irfan Pathan and both teams have some big names in their lineup which can lead them to victory single handedly.

The pitch conditions in Jodhpur are expected to be friendly for the batters so the fans can expect a high-scoring thriller in the inaugural of the third season of the Legends League Cricket.

Big names like Robin Uthappa who is one of the best wicket-keeper batter taking part in this tournament will look to make his mark in the first game of the season. (AFG VS SA Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match live In India)

Six teams—India Capitals, Gujarat Greats, Toyam Hyderabad, Southern Superstars, Manipal Tigers, and Konark Surya Odisha—will compete for the coveted title in the upcoming league. This season features a total of 25 matches, with plenty of recovery time between games, a change from previous editions. Each team will play seven matches during the league stage, and the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The playoff format includes a Qualifier, an Eliminator, and a Semifinal, culminating in the final scheduled for October 16.

Here are the livestreaming details of Legends League Cricket Match No.1 Manipal Tigers vs Konark Surya Odisha...

When is the Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 taking place?

The Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 will take place on September 20, Friday at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 be played?

The Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

How to watch Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 live in India?

Fans can watch the Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 on Star Sports Network Channels in India.

Where to watch the Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 in India?

The Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers LLC 2024 Match No. 1 will be live-streamed on the DisneyplusHotstar app and website in India.