Highlights | Lanka Premier League Auction 2023: Suresh Raina Not Called In LPL, Dilshan Madushanka Is Most Expensive
LPL 2023 Auction Highlights: Dilshan Madushanka goes for most expensive price in the Lanka Premier League Auction.
Trending Photos
The player auction for the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is taking place in Colombo on Wednesday. A total of 360 players have registered for the LPL 2023 auction, which includes 156 overseas players as well including those from the Pakistan cricket team.
From India, former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina has also registered for the LPL 2023 auction and will feature for the first time in the Lankan T20 league in his career. The franchises have a salary cap of $1 million with an auction purse of $500,000.
Check LIVE Updates from the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 player auction HERE.
LPL 2023 Auction: Players bought today from every team
Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah and Chamika Karunaratne
Players Bought – Pathum Nissanka ($40,000), Niroshan Dickwell ($44,000), Wahab Riaz ($40,000), Lakshan Sandakan ($30,000), Nipun Dananjaya ($5,000), Movin Suvasinghe ($10,000), Lahiru Udara ($10,000), Shashika Dulshan ($6,500), Nuwanidhu Fernando ($20,000), Iftikhar Ahmed ($50,000), Lorcan Tucker ($10,000), Jeffrey Vandersay ($20,000), Angelo Perera ($20,000), Dhananjaya Lakshan ($20,000), Ramesh Mendis ($26,000), Mohammad Nawaz ($30,000), Ahan Wickramasinghe ($5,000), A.K.K. Yashoda Lanka ($5,000)
Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi and Avishka Fernando
Players Bought – Dhananjaya de Silva ($76,000), Kusal Janith Perera ($40,000), Hayden Kerr ($20,000), Sadeera Samarawickrama ($68,000), Binura Fernando ($76,000), Noor Ahmad($50,000), Sachitha Jayathalika ($5,000), Janith Liyanage ($10,000), Dushan Hemantha ($20,000), Pramod Madhushan ($34,000 RTM), Shahnawaz Dahani ($20,000), Jehan Daniel ($8,000), Wanuja Sahan ($5,000), Kavidu Pathirathna ($5,000), Ravindu Fernando ($5,000), Alex Ross ($20,000), Treveen Mathew ($7,500), Manelker de Silva ($5,000), Praveen Jayawickrama ($20,000)
Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera and Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Players Bought – Charith Asalanka ($80,000), Dunith Wellalage ($56,000), Shoaib Malik ($50,000), Pathum Kumara ($5,000), Vijaykanth Viyaskanth ($18,000, RTM), Teeshan Vithushan ($5,000), Ashanka Major ($5,000), Nishan Madhuska ($10,000), Asitha Fernando ($28,000), Dilshan Madhushanka ($92,000), Zaman Khan ($20,000, Ashan Randika ($5,000), Ratnarajah Thenurathan ($5,000), Chris Lynn ($50,000), Asela Gunarathne ($10,000)
B-Love Kandy: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman
Players Bought – Isuru Udana ($40,000), Dinesh Chandimal ($72,000), Mohammad Hasnain ($34,000), Dushmantha Chameera ($70,000), Sahan Arachchige ($28,000), Ashen Bandara ($40,000), Mohammad Haris ($20,000), Navod Paranavitharana ($5,000), Asif Ali ($30,000), Kamindu Mendis ($60,000 RTM), Nuwan Pradeep ($20,000), Chaturanga de Silva ($10,000), AamerJamal ($10,000), Malsha Tharupathi ($13,000), Thanuka Dabare ($10,000), Lasith Abeyrathne ($5,000), Avishka Tharindu($5,000)
Galle Titans: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan and Tabraiz Shamsi
Players Bought – Sekkuge Prasanna ($15,000), Lahiru Kumara ($40,000), Lasith Croospulle ($20,000), Sohan de Livera ($5,000), Ashan Priyaranjana ($20,000), Ben Cutting ($30,000), Mohammad Mithun ($20,000), Minod Bhanuka ($20,000), Pasidu Suryabandhara ($5,000), Shevon Daniel ($22,000), Mohammed Siraj ($5,000), Lahiru Samarakun ($40,000), Akila Dhananjaya ($11,000), Chad Bowes ($58,000), Tim Seifert ($30,000), Sonal Dinusha ($5,000), Avishka Perera ($6,000), Anuk Fernando ($5,000), Vishwa Fernando ($10,000)
LPL LIVE Auction 2023 Updates: Auction finishes
It's wrap now! Dambulla have signed Praveen Jayawickrama to complete their squad for a price tag for $20,000. The tournament will begin on July 31.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE Update
Avishka Tharindu joins Kandy for base price of $5,000.
Treveen Mathew joins Dambulla for his base price of $5,000.
Zaman Khan has joined Jaffna Kings.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Lynn gets a team
Chris Lynn has joined Jaffna Kings because they needed an overseas player - each team needs to have a mandatory 6 foreign players. Alex Ross goes to Dambulla for $20,000.
Asela Gunarathne has joined Jaffna Kings as well and Vishwa Fernando has joined Galle Kings.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Randika joins Kings
Ashan Randika to Jaffna Kings (Base price $5,000)
Sonal Dinusha to Galle Titans (Baseprice $5,000)
Sonal Dinusha to Galle Titans (Base price $5,000)
Wanuja Shah to Dambulla ( Base price $5,000)
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Aameer Jamal joins Kandy
Aameer Jamal has joined B-Love Kandy for $10,000 whereas Tim Seifert has joined Galle Titans.
UNSOLD: Faheem Ashraf.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction Updates: Nawaz joins Babar Azam
Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Nawaz has joined Babar Azam's Colombo Strikers for $30,000.
UNSOLD list: Ryan Burl, Rassie Van der DussenHilton Cartwright.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction Updates: Madhushanka goes to Jaffna Kings
Dilshan Madushanka has been bought by the Jaffna Kings, he becomes the most expensive player of this auction now for a record price of $92,000.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction Updates: Lynn remains UNSOLD
Chris Lynn and Sikandar Raza remain unsold. Ramesh Mendis is sold to Colombo Strikers for $24,000.
NOTE: Raina's name was not called by the Auctioneer in set 11 (report).
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Accelerated auction coming up
The auction will go full pace now as the teams will submit names of the remaining players they want to bid for once again.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction Updates: Jaffna Kings take two
Hardus Viljoen and Nuwan Thushara go to Jaffna Kings for $30,000, each.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction Update
UNSOLD List extends: Duanne Olivier, Dominic Drakes, Afif Hossain, Sohail Kahn, Kasun Rajitha.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Martin Guptill goes unsold
New Zealand batter Martin Guptill goes unsold.
UNSOLD: Craig Ervine, Saim Ayub, Harry Tector, Fabian Allen.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction updates: Purse check
Lahiru Samarakoon sold to Galle Titans for $40,000.
Purse check - B-Love Kandy: $71,000, 16 players signed
Jaffna Kings: $243,000, 13 players signed
Dambulla Aura: $76,000, 16 players signed
Colombo Strikers: $169,500, 19 players signed
Galle Titans: $298,000, 15 players signed
UNSOLD: Suminda Lakshan, Nimesh Vimukthi
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction updates: De Silva joins Kandy
Chaturanga de Silva joins B-Love Kandy for his base price of $10,000.
UNSOLD: Bjorn Carl, Sineeth Jayaawardene, Yasir Shah, Bjorn Carl Fortuin.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction updates: Fernando goes to Jaffna
Asitha Fernando sold to Jaffna Kings for $28,000 after serious war with Kandy. Afghanistan's Farid Malik goes unsold.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction updates: Purse update
B-Love Kandy: $101000
Jaffna Kings: $271000
Dambulla Aura: $101000
Colombo Strikers: $169500
Galle Titans: $298000.
(Tentative amount details)
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction updates: Madushan goes to Dambulla
Dambulla use their right-to-match card to retain Pramod Madushan for $34000.
UNSOLD List: Nurul Hasan Sohan, Tom Bruce, Sandun Weerakkody, Kamil Mishara.
LIVE Lanka Premier League Auction: No takes for Umar Akmal
Pakistan's wicketkeeper and batter Umar Akmal found no takers by any of the five teams at the auction. Let's see if his name features in the second round.
Lanka Premier Legaue 2023 Auction LIVE: Dhananjaya Lakshan sold to Colombo.
After an intense bidding war, Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya Lakshan has been bought by Colombo for $20000.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Hafeez unsold
Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez is unsold.
Dushan Hemantha is sold to Dambulla.
Angelo Perera goes to Colombo.
Bangladesh's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is unsold.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Kaminu Mendis to Kandy
Kaminu Mendis begins a bidding war. Strikers get him for $60000. But B-Love Kandy uses Right to Match card to fetch him for the same price.
LIVE Lanka Premier League Auction: SL Test captain unsold
Sri Lanka's Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne is unsold.
West Indian Sherfane Rutherford also goes unsold.
Lanka Premier Legaue 2023 Auction LIVE: Haider Ali unsold
Pakistan's Haider Ali goes unsold while his teammate Asif Ali finds a buyer in B-Love Kandy. They get him for $30000.
Janith Liyanage goesto Dambulla for $10000.
LPL 2023 Auction: Raina still to go under the hammer
Former India and CSK batter Suresh Raina is still to go under the hammer at the ongoin Lanka Premier League auction going on in Colombo.
Corbin Bosch goes unsold
Dilum Sudeera is unsold
Pulina Tharanga is unsold at $5000
Lanka Premier Legaue 2023 Auction LIVE: Shevon Daniel to Galle
Shevon Daniel goes to Galle!
Navod Paranavithana sold to Kandy!
Pasindu Sooriyabandara sold to Galle!
Sangeeth Cooray goes unsold
LIVE Lanka Premier League Auction: Noor Ahmad sold to Dambulla
Noor to Dambulla for $50000
Vandersay goes to Colombo!
Hayden Walsh goes unsold
Sandeep Lamichane goes unsold
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Binura to play for Dambulla
Binura Fernando came in at $30000 but he has been sold for a staggering $76000 to Dambulla Aura after they fought hard in intense bidding war with Jaffna Kings.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Strikers get Tucker of Ireland
Lorcan Tucker sold to Colombo Strikers!
Johnson Charles goes unsold
Ryan Rickelton is unsold
Minod Bhanuka sold to Galle!
Lanka Premier Legaue 2023 Auction LIVE
Big fight over Sadeera Samarawickrama but it is Dambulla Aura who gets him for $68000. He came in at $20000 but a stiff fight followed between Dambulla,Kandy, Jaffna and Colombo. In the end, he went to Dambulla.
Mohammad Haris of Pakistan to Kandy for $20000
Mohammad Mithun sold to Galle!
Cameron Bancroft goes usold
Lanka Premier League Auction: Nabi unsold
Shehan Jayasuriya goes unsold
Mohammad Nabi is unsold
Ben Cutting sold to Galle for $30,000.
Ramesh Mendis goes unsold
Faheem Ashraf goes unsold
Sarfaraz Ahmed unsold
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed Sold To Colombo Strikers
Iftikhar Ahmed will play for Strikers in LPL 2023 as after a battle between B-Love and Strikers, the latter get the man they wanted. The Pakistan all-rounder can tonk long sixes.
Lanka Premier League Auction LIVE: Bandara sold to B-Love Kandy!
He came in at $30000. Colombo Strikers bid first but B-Love Kandy jumped in with a bid of $32000. After a stiff battle, B-Love get him for $40000.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: No takers for some powerhitters of West Indies
Andre Fletcher is unsold
Rassie Van Der Dussen goes unsold
Evin Lewis goes unsold
Hazmatullah Zazai goes unsold
Lanka Premier League 2023: No buyers for Imam-ul Haq
Shocker as Imam-ul-Haq goes unsold at $20000.
Nuwanidu Fernando to Colombo Strikers at $20000.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Vijaykanth Visaykanth sold
Vijaykanth Visaykanth has been sold to Jafna Kings at $18000.
Senash Fernando is unsold.
Vishva Lahiru is unsold.
Theesan Vithushan sold to Jaffna Kings!
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Lahiru Udara joins Colombo Strikers
Sohan de Livera joins Galle Titans for $5,000
Eshan Malinga joins Colombo Strikers for $5,000
UNSOLD- Shiran Fernando, Nandre Burger, Milan Rathnayake, Mark Steketee.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Lahiru Udara joins Colombo Strikers
Lahiru Udara joins Colombo Strikers for $10,000.
UNSOLD- Ksun Abeyrathna, Dunura Abeywickramasingha.
With the last bid, this category is finished.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Pathun Kumara joins Jaffna Kings
Pathun Kumara has joined Jaffna Kings for his base price of $5,000. Sithara Gimhan goes unsold.
UWK 1 is the category on now.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Green goes unsold
Australian all-rounder Hayden Kerr joins Dambura Aura for $20,000.
Chris Green goes unsold.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Uncapped batters
Nipun Dananjaya joins Colombo Strikers for $5,000.
Lasith Croospulle joins Galle Titans for $20,000.
UNSOLD: Migael Pretorius, Nathan McAndrew, Tharindu Ratnayake.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Uncapped batters next
Sahan Arachchige joins B-Love Kandy for $28,000.
Alex Ross and Akila Dhananjaya go unsold.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: Lakshan Sandakan joins Strikers
Lakshan Sandakan has joined Colombo Strikers for $30,000.
Imran Tahir and Zahir Khan go unsold.
LPL 2023 Auction: Chameera joins B-Love Kandy
Dushmantha Chameera has joined B-Love Kandy for $70,000 after a long bidding war.
Mohammad Hasnain has joined B-Love Kandy for $34,000.
Fazalhaq Farooqi goes unsold.
LPL 2023 Auction: Wahab Riaz joins Colombo Strikers
Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has joined Colombo Strikers for $40,000.
Janith joins Dambulla Aure.
Kusal Janith Perera joins Damdulla Aura for $40,000.
UNSOLD list: Azam Khan ,Tim Seifert.
LPL 2023 Auction: Chandimal joins B-Love Kandy
Dinesh Chandimal joins B-Love Kandy for $72,000. His base price for $50,000.
List of players unsold - Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das.
LPL 2023 Auction: Malik joins for Jaffna Kings
Shoaib Malik joins for Jaffna Kings for his base price of $50,000. The second category ends with that last bid.
LPL 2023 Auction: Wellalage joins
Dunith Wellalage has joined Jaffna Kings for $56,000 after a long bidding war with other teams as well.
Isuru Udana joins B-Love Kandy for $40,000. Carlos Braithwaite goes unsold.
LPL 2023 Auction: Raza goes unsold
Seekkuge Prasanna joins the Galle Titans for $15,000.
Sikandar Raza goes unsold, his base price was $50,000.
LPL 2023 Auction: Nissanka joins Colombo Strikers
Pathum Nissanka is sold for his base price of $40,000 to Colombo Strikers.
Afghanistan cricketer Najibullah Zadran goes unsold. The category one is finished now.
LPL 2023 Auction: Asalanka joins Jaffna Kings
Charith Asalanka joins Jaffna Kings for a massive price tag of $80,000. His base price started on $40,000. It was a serious bidding war between Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings at the LPL 2023 auction.
Paul Stirling goes unsold.
LPL 2023 Auction: Dhananjay de Silva sold to Dambulla Aura
Dhananjay de Silva is sold to Dambulla Aura for $76,000 after a serious bidding war between the D-Love Kandy and the team which finally got him.
Chris Lynn goes unsold at a base price of $50,000.
Tamim Iqbal also goes unsold at a base price of $50,000.
LPL 2023 Auction: Charu Sharma is here
Auctioneer Charu Sharma is here and the auction now gets underway. Watch this space for all latest updates.
Lanka Premier League Auction LIVE: Ex-CSK Star Up For Grabs
There is a CSK star among the 360 players who have registered themselves for the auction. He is none other than Suresh Raina. Auction starts in a few minutes. Watch this space for all updates.
LPL 2023 Auction: Take a look at rules
A franchise will have pick a team of that includes minimum of 16 players. It will have four foreign players. Not to forget, each franchise has already pre-signed two overseas players and two Sri Lankan players.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Charu Sharma takes charge
Charu Sharma takes charge as the official auctioneer for the day. The first play to come under the hammer soon as soon as auction formalities end.
LIVE LPL 2023 Auction: We are ready for the auction!
Host for the night Ridhima Pathak is telling about the impact of the league so far in its previous three editions. She mentions that past 3 edition had players draft system and this is the first-ever auction in Lanka Premier League.
Lanka Premier Legaue auction LIVE: Bidding to begin soon
The anchors discussed the players up for grabs today as well as those who have shifted teams like Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. We are just a few minutes away from the start of the auction.
Lanka Premier League 2023: Auction Gets Underway
The auction goes underway. The first player to soon gets auctioned off in the first-ever LPL 2023 auction. Watch out for India's Suresh Raina.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Moments Away From Auction
We are moments away from first-ever auction in Lanka Premier League. Let's see which players gets to which teams. India's retired cricketer Suresh Raina also in the mix.
Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction: Who wil Babar Azam's side pick?
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be leading Colombo Stars in the Lanka Premier League 2023 season. Who will Babar Azam's side pick in LPL 2023 auction today, will it be Suresh Raina?
Ready or not, here we come!! __
Catch the LPL 2023 auction live on LPL's YouTube and FB pages from 2 pm SLST. _@LPLT20 @OfficialSLC#ColomboStrikers #Auction #StrikeToConquer #T20 #LPL #FastestCricketFormat #SriLankaCricket #LankaPremierLeague #babarazam_ pic.twitter.com/YE060pPk5C
— Colombo Strikers (@ColomboStrikers) June 14, 2023
LPL 2023 Auction: Charu Sharma will be the auctioneer
Veteran sports presenter and auctioneer Charu Sharma, who stepped in brilliantly at the last moment during the IPL 2022 mega auction, will be the auctioneer today in Colombo.
Charu Sharma thrilled to be auctioneer for LPL 2023, the league's first ever auction! __https://t.co/xu1EFeab3C #lpl2023
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) June 12, 2023
Lanka Premier Legaue Auction LIVE: How Will Auction Play Out?
The Auction will see 51 rounds in which multiple talent options, such as batters, all-rounders, fast and spin bowlers, and wicketkeepers, placed in different sections such as capped batters, uncapped batters, will go under the hammer.
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Auction starts at 2.15 pm IST
Sri Lanka cricket announces that th Lanka Premier League auction will start at 2.15 pm IST.
The much-awaited Lanka Premier League auction is just around the corner, and we're thrilled to announce that our studio show will kick off at 2:15 PM IST - 9:00 AM GMT leading up to the auction! Get ready to witness the excitement as teams battle it out for the best players on_ pic.twitter.com/Z66mrv2SDC
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) June 14, 2023
Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction LIVE: Check out the auction rules
Players who have registered themselves in the auction will be divided into two groups: capped and uncapped players. The base price for capped players will be between $10,000 and $50,000 in $10,000 increments.
Lanka Premier League auctiob LIVE: List of Pre-Selected Players
Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah and Chamika Karunaratne
Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi and Avishka Fernando
Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera and Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman
Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan and Tabraiz Shamsi
LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Total of 360 players to go under the hammer
Around 360 players have registered themselves for the auction. The main tournament is set to commence from July 31 and will go on till August 22.
Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction: Event to start at 230pm
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 player auction will get underway at 230pm IST. You can watch free livestreaming of the entire event.
Check When & Where to watch LPL 2023 Player Auction HERE.
LPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina among 156 overseas players
A total of 156 overseas players have registered for the Lanka Premier League 2023 season player auction. The list also features former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Lanka Premier League 2023 Player Auction in Colombo today.