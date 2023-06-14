Highlights | Lanka Premier League Auction 2023: Suresh Raina Not Called In LPL, Dilshan Madushanka Is Most Expensive

The player auction for the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is taking place in Colombo on Wednesday. A total of 360 players have registered for the LPL 2023 auction, which includes 156 overseas players as well including those from the Pakistan cricket team.

From India, former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina has also registered for the LPL 2023 auction and will feature for the first time in the Lankan T20 league in his career. The franchises have a salary cap of $1 million with an auction purse of $500,000.

