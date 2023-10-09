Highlights | ENG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: England Win By 137 Runs
England vs Bangladesh (ENG vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Cricket Scorecard: England win by 137 runs.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first in match No. 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. England posted 364 runs on the board. An all round show got England the victory they were looking for as Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 runs in 48.2 overs.
While England is known for its resilience, their recent performance highlighted a lack of clarity in their lineup. Reece Topley was the main man for England with the ball and centurion Dawid Malan was the pick from their batting lineup.
England, under Jos Buttler's leadership, aims to adopt an aggressive approach, but their inconsistent ODI record in recent times adds an element of unpredictability. Dharamsala's unique conditions could favour England's aggressive style, but Bangladesh's spinners have already excelled on this ground, and the sand-based outfield raises concerns about player safety.
LIVE ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Buttler on Malan
"It was fantastic to see Dawid Malan stand up and get a big hundred after what happened first game. We are always looking for the perfect performance, can't remember the number of times it actually works out. One of the challenges is going to be reading the conditions and pitch well, we have a fantastic, balanced squad - a good combination of swing and spin. Today was fantastic to see Reece Topley come in and perform that way."
LIVE England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023
It was business as usual for Jos Buttler's England cricket team and they have left Bangladesh left wondering where they can improve with such a dominant performance from the opposition. Not much the Shakib Al Hasan-led could have done today out there, England are the defending champions and they have shown it in some style.
LIVE BAN vs ENG Score: England win by 137 runs
England have beaten Bangladesh with a huge margin of 137 runs as Taskin Ahmed gets out from a stunning yorker by Sam Curran. The defending champions display a dominant performance as expected from them.
BAN: 227 (48.2 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Score: Gone!
Shoriful Islam 12 (14) out bowled by Mark Wood. England get Bangladesh nine down now. Sam Curran comes into the attack for England.
BAN: 221/9 (46 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Score: Taskin with a six
Taskin Ahmed with a maximum to lift the crowd. England are very much done for the day and they are looking to close this one out very soo.
BAN: 214/8 (44.3 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs ENG: Another wicket
Mahedi Hasan out bowled by Adil Rashid. The spinner also gets his wicket for England and they are on their way to a win in dominant fashion.
BAN: 200/8 (42.5 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: Another one!
Towhid Hridoy caught by Jos Buttler bowled by Liam Livingstone. England get the seventh and Bangladesh face more problems. Tens over left with 174 runs required.
BAN: 191/7 (40 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: England in control
England are in control of this contest with Bangladesh really in a difficult spot. The target on the board is too much for them but the duo in the middle look like they have something which can surprise us.
BAN: 186/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: Bangladesh need 189 runs
Bangladesh need 189 runs in 14 overs with four wickets in hand. England looking to seal the deal as soon as possible. Hridoy and Hasan have to get going now.
BAN: 166/6 (36 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: England on cusp of victory
It is very much done for England today as Bangladesh are six down with more than 150 runs needed. Mark Wood is into the attack looking for his first wicket of the day.
BAN: 169/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: 20 overs more
Musfiqur Rahim has completed his fifty in 62 balls with 4 fours so far. Bangladesh need 204 runs in 20 overs, seems like a difficult task with five wickets in hand.
BAN: 160/5 (30 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Mushfiqur nears fifty
Mushfiqur is inching close to his fifty but Bangladesh need to do something differently if they want to stay in this contest.
BAN: 153/5 (28.2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: Bangladesh in need of a miracle
Bangladesh are still in this contest but the target on the board is just too much. The run-rate is going up with every dot ball and slowly the pressure is getting on them.
BAN: 137/5 (26 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: Bangladesh need 232
Bangladesh need 232 runs in 36 overs with Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle. England continue attack with Chris Woakes.
BAN: 133/5 (24 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Das departs
Litton Das 76 (66) Caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Chris Woakes. England get the wicket they were looking for. Woakes and Rashid continue attack.
BAN: 126/5 (22 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Partnership of 55 completed
Bangladesh pin hopes on Rahim and Das in the middle, England bring in Adil Rashid to find a wicket and break this partnership.
BAN: 110/4 (19.5 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Das last hope
Litton Das in Bangladesh's last hope but they still need 270 runs to win this one. England keen on getting wickets as soon as possible.
BAN: 93/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN World Cup score: England search for wickets
England are still attacking for wickets as Bangladesh look to buildup a partnership which can get them into this contest. Mark Wood and Sam Curran continue attack for England.
BAN: 81/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs ENG Score: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Bangladesh are trying to rebuild with Mushfiqur and Litton Das in the middle. Mark Wood steaming in with some serious pace at the moment.
BAN: 72/4 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs ENG Score: Litton Das in song
Litton Das seems to be feeling like he has no pressure at all of losing his wicket. He has completed his fifty in just 38 balls with 7 fours and 1 six.
BAN: 65/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs England score: Another one!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8 (7) caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Chris Woakes. England on top of this contest as Bangladesh lose another wicket.
BAN: 49/4 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs England score: England on top
England are in control of this contest but they will surely look to finish things off as soon as possible keeping the net run-rate in mind.
BAN: 41/3 (7 Over)
LIVE BAN vs ENG WC Score: Another one!
Reece Topley is on fire today, Shakib Al Hasan 1 (9) out bowled by the England pacer. This is really a one-sided show in the second innings by England.
BAN: 26/3 (5.3 Over)
LIVE BAN vs ENG WC Score: Gone!
Najmul Hossain Shanto 0 (1) caught by Livingstone bowled by Reece Topley. England on a roll as Bangladesh lose two early wickets in chase of 365 runs.
BAN: 17/2 (3 Over)
LIVE BAN vs ENG Score: Chase begins
Bangladesh have began their chase of 365 with Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. Reece Topley and Chris Woakes attack the stumps for England.
BAN: 12/0 (1 Over)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Chase to begin soon
The chase of 365 runs will begin soon. Bangladesh have a strong batting lineup but England have the likes of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and more in the bowling attack.
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: England post 364
England have finished with 364 runs on the board, what a comeback from the Bangladesh bowlers in the last fifteen overs. The last five over had 3 wickets in them. England would be disappointed they could not touch 400 runs mark.
ENG: 364/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: Another wicket
Sam Curran 11 (15) caught by Shanto bowled by Mahedi Hasan. Shoriful Islam and Mahedi continue the attack for Bangladesh.
ENG: 346/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN WC Score: Gone!
Harry Brook 20 (15) caught by Litton Das bowled by Mahedi Hasan. England lose another one but Sam Curran is still in the middle and he is joined by Chris Woakes.
ENG: 333/6 (46 Overs)
LIVE England vs Bangladesh World Cup: 6 overs left
England have slowed down a little bit but some positive strokeplay from Sam Curran and Harry Brook keeps the 400 runs total still in the game.
ENG: 323/5 (44 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Big wicket!
Joe Root 82 (68) caught by Mushfiqur Rahman bwoeld by Shoriful Islam. England lose their fourth wicket as Root once again tries to clear the rope but he is trapped. Later, Livingstone out bowled by the same bowler.
ENG: 307/5 (42 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Gone!
England on a roll at the moment, they already have 298 runs on the board with Root taking the aggressive approach in the middle. Buttler is out after an inside edge knocked over his stumps.
ENG: 298/3 (40 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Clean bowled!
Dawid Malan departs as he is out bowled by Mehidy, a bowler who he was taking charge against every ball. Bangladesh finally break the partnership but now Jos Buttler comes in.
ENG: 279/2 (38 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Danger bells for Bangladesh
Joe Root and Dawid Malan are pushing the throttle now as they have 250 plus runs on the board in just 36 overs bowled. A double hundred is also on the cards for England.
ENG: 251/1 (36 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: 22 runs from that one
Mehidy Hasan Miraz gives away 22 runs in that one as Dawid Malan smashes him all over the park in Dharamshala. England on top of this contest.
ENG: 232/1 (34 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Century Alert!
Dharamshala lit up as Dawid Malan comepltes his hundred in just 91 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes. England on a roll at the moment with 9 wickets in hand.
ENG: 199/1 (32 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Drinks break
Drinks break has been taken with Dawid Malan on 99 and Root on 40. Bangladesh will look to dismiss the batter soon.
ENG: 193/1 (31 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Rahman continues attack
Mahedi Hasan joins the attack with Rahman as Joe Root and Dawid Malan look to buildup a stellar partnership. England will look to post a massive total on board.
ENG: 184/1 (29 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score World Cup: Root gets going
Joe Root getting in song as he smashes one over fine leg for a maximum. Mustafizur Rahman in the middle bowling with desperation to find his wicket.
ENG: 165/1 (27 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score World Cup: Malan on fire
Dawid Malan can be the first batter to score a century for England in this year's World Cup. He is batting on 78 with Joe Root on 17 off 21 balls.
ENG: 148/1 (25 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Bangladesh eye wickets
Bangladesh eye wickets as Joe Root and Dawid Malan look set in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack now.
ENG: 143/1 (23 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score:England on top
England are in complete control at the moment. Bangladesh still searching for more wickets to slow down the run-rate.
ENG: 137/1 (21.2 Overs)
LIVE England vs Bangladesh: Malan in rhythm
Dawid Malan is in the middle batting in terrific rhythm. Now, Joe Root will join the party after Shakib Al Hasan successfully takes Bairstow to the cleaners.
ENG: 123/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: Bairstow completes fifty
Jonny Bairstow has completed his fifty in 54 balls with 8 boundaries so far. Shoriful Islam and Shakib Al Hasan attack the stumps for Bangladesh
ENG: 113/0 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG Vs BAN Score: Malan hits fifty
Dawid Malan hits fifty in just 39 balls with 7 fours and 2 maximums so far against Bangladesh. A brilliant knock from the England opener.
ENG: 98/0 (15 Overs)
LIVE ENG Vs BAN Score: Malan on song
Dawid Malan is on song as he is batting on 46 off 35 balls with 7 fours and 2 maximums. Miraz and Shakib attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
ENG: 84/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE ENG Vs BAN Score: England in control
England are in control of this contest with Dawid Malan taking the take against Bangladesh bowlers. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gives away right from his over.
ENG: 69/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE ENG Vs BAN Score: Shakib comes in
Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack now searching for a wicket for Bangladesh. Bairstow and Malan eye huge total in Dharamshala in the first innings.
ENG: 49/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Score: England start fine
England off to a fine start with Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
ENG: 43/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Dawid Malan hammers first six
England opener Dawid Malan hammers the first six of the innings, flicks Mustafizur Rahman over square-leg boundary. Malan also gets a four in that over to move along to 14. Jonny Bairstow is batting on 11.
ENG are 25/0 in 5 overs vs BAN
LIVE ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jonny Bairstow smashes 2nd four
Jonny Bairstow smashes a pull shot off Taskin Ahmed to bring up his 2nd four of the innings. Bairstow moves along to 11. Dawid Malan is batting on 4.
ENG are 15/0 in 4 overs vs BAN
LIVE Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Jonny Bairstow gets 1st four
Jonny Bairstow smashes Taskin Ahmed through the covers for his first boundary. Bairstow is batting on 6 and Dawid Malan is on 4.
ENG are 10/0 in 2 overs vs BAN
LIVE ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dawid Malan off the mark with 4
England opener Dawid Malan got off the mark with a boundary off Mustafizur Rahman's final ball of 1st over. Malan is on 4 and Jonny Bairstow is batting on 1.
ENG are 5/0 in 1 over vs BAN
Live Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
Both teams make one change in their lineup for their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Check the Playing 11 HERE...
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
LIVE ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, Bangladesh to bowl first
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and has elected to bowl first in match No. 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against world champions England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday morning.
LIVE Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 10am IST
England captain Jos Buttler and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan are set to out to into the middle for the toss at 10am IST in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Jos Buttler or Shakib al Hasan? Najmul Hossain Shanto or Joe Root? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: England hold edge in head-to-head
England and Bangladesh have faced off against each other 24 times in ODI cricket and England have won 19 of those matches and Bangladesh have only won 5 of them. Can England continue their winning run against Bangladesh in match No. 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala today?
LIVE ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
World champions England will be up against Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
Check when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match livestreaming for FREE HERE.
Live Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023: All even in World Cup matches
England and Bangladesh have met at each of the past four World Cups, and honours so far are even. England won their first meeting, in Barbados in 2007, and their most recent in Cardiff four years ago, either side of Bangladesh glory in 2011 and 2015. Can world champions England get the upper-hand over Bangladesh in Dharamsala today?
LIVE ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes to miss another game
England all-rounder Ben Stokes will need to wait more to make his first appearance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he is still struggling with hip flexor injury. England will look to bolster their pace attack with the addition of Reece Topley, who can replace Moeen Ali in the match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala today.
LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Squad
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
LIVE Score ENG vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023: England Squad
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley