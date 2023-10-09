Highlights | ENG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: England Win By 137 Runs

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first in match No. 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. England posted 364 runs on the board. An all round show got England the victory they were looking for as Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 runs in 48.2 overs.

While England is known for its resilience, their recent performance highlighted a lack of clarity in their lineup. Reece Topley was the main man for England with the ball and centurion Dawid Malan was the pick from their batting lineup.

England, under Jos Buttler's leadership, aims to adopt an aggressive approach, but their inconsistent ODI record in recent times adds an element of unpredictability. Dharamsala's unique conditions could favour England's aggressive style, but Bangladesh's spinners have already excelled on this ground, and the sand-based outfield raises concerns about player safety.