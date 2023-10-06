Highlights | IND VS AFG, Final Asian Games 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India Win Gold In Cricket
India Vs Afghanistan T20I, Asian Games 2023 Final Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side aim for a gold medal in men's event
India are taking on Afghanistan in the final of the men's T20Is event at the Asian Games 2023. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will be looking to return from China with the gold, repeating the heroics of the women's team. India will start as favourites as they have played dominant cricket in the last two matches vs Nepal and Bangladesh. In the quarter-final vs Bangladesh, India thrashed them by nine wickets with plenty of overs remaining.
On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the contest after beating Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals and Pakistan in the semis. Needless to say, it won't be easy for India as Afghanistan side include some of their top international stars including captain Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Shahzad. A gold medal will improve India's position in the medals tally. The medal haul has already crossed 100, which is a history in itself.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Games 2023 Men's T20I Final Between India and Afghanistan
LIVE Asian Games 2023
Indian Cricket Team Wins Gold In Asian Games 2023 Despite Final Against Afghanistan Being Called Off Due To Rain - Click Here To Know Why
LIVE Asian Games IND vs AFG: Fair to Afghanistan?
Not many can raise the fingers at India for getting the gold, they were the best throughout the tournament but Afghanistan must be feeling they had a chance today with the wicket giving so much to the bowlers.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Gold for India
India win gold medal in cricket. The match has been called off due to bad weather conditions.
LIVE Asian Games Final: Rule update
The cut-off time is 5:18 PM for a 5-over chase. If the game cannot continue, India will be awarded the gold medal because of them being the higher ranked side.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 IND vs AFG Final: Weather Update
It is still raining heavy in Hangzhou. The Asian Games 2023 India vs Afghanistan gold medal match is stopped due to rain. We will have an official update soon about when the game will begin again.
LIVE AFG vs IND Score: Rain stops play
Rain stops play, it is drizzling out there and the umpires have finally decided to stop the game. The covers are coming on now.
AFG: 112/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs IND: Arshdeep comes in
Death bowling specialist Arshdeep Singh comes in to bowl in the end with three overs left, two of them will be bowled by him by the looks of it.
AFG: 99/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs IND: Afghanistan with 5 overs lefts
Naib and Kamal in the middle for Afghanistan with five overs left in the innings. Brilliant comeback from the Afghanistan batters but still they need to put a challenging total on board.
AFG: 86/5 (15 overs)
LIVE AFG vs IND: Afghanistan 5 down
Afghanistan are five down at the moment with S. Kamal and Naib in the middle. India looking to restrict the opposition under 120 runs in China.
AFG: 57/5 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG Asian Games: Another one
India are looking for wickets at the moment as both batter - Kamal and Zazai get going and reach double figures already. Gone! Zazai leaves the crease after getting cleaned up by Bishnoi.
AFG: 49/4 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG Asian Games: Afghanistan bounce back
Afghanistan with a positive over, 11 runs from that one. Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed attack the stumps for India. India looking for another wicket in the final.
AFG: 38/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG Score: Afghanistan look to rebuild
Afghanistan looking to rebuild with Afsar Zazai and Shahidullah Kamal. India attack with Sundar and Sai Kishore at the moment.
AFG: 24/3 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs IND: Another wicket!
Afghanistan are in deep trouble at the moment, they are 3 down. First Mohammad Shahzad is caught behind by Jitesh Sharma for Arshdeep Singh's second wicket and then Noor Ali Zadran gets run out for 1 off 4.
AFG: 12/3 (3.2 Overs)
IND vs AFG Asian Games: Gone!
Zubaid Akbari 5 (8) caught by Arshdeep Singh bowled by Shivam Dube. Just after smashing a four over point, Zubaid goes for another aggressive shot but miscues it for an easy catch for Arshdeep at mid-wicket.
AFG: 5/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE Asian Games IND vs AFG: Final begins
Arshdeep Singh with the new ball for India. Zubaid Akbari and Mohammad Shahzad open the batting for Afghanistan now.
AFG: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: Lineups
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Zubaid Akbari, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE Asian Games IND vs AFG: Toss Report
India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in the final of the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE Asian Games IND vs AFG: Rain delays toss
The toss has been delayed due to rain in China but the good news is that the covers are off now. VVS Laxman is in the middle with the Indian cricket team players discussing the gameplan.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Toss moments away
Toss is just moments away as we get set to watch the finale for the gold medal. India and Afghanistan are ready to lock horns in the final of the Asian Games cricket tournament.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Toss Coming Up Shortly
Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan to win the bronze medal in the Asian Games 2023. Thrilling win for the Tigers.
India vs Afghanistan final to start soon on the same ground. Toss at 11 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
IND vs AFG LIVE: When Will Match Start?
The men's T20I final between India and Afghanistan will be starta at 11.30 am IST but the match could be delayed to rain. The ongoing Bronze medal PAK vs BAN match has already seen rain interrupions.
Asian Games IND vs AFG: Gold Medal At Stake
India and Afghanistan have arrived at the ground with their eyes set on the gold medal. Both the teams have already guaranteed a silver but they will surely look to change the colour of the medal to gold.
LIVE Updates IND VS AFG: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the T20I final of Asian Games between India and Afghanistan will take place at 11 am IST. The match starts at 11.30 am IST. India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib will come out for the toss.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India touch the historic 100 mark
Medals from women's kabaddi, Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Vennam, Abhishek Verma and Aditi Swami take India officially past the 100 medal mark at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Multiple confirmed medals still remaining to be awarded today.
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: When Does The Match Start?
The India and Afghanistan fans cannot wait for the Asian Games 2023 fina to start soon. The teams will take field at stadium in Hangzhou from 11.30 am IST.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Watch Out For Ruturaj Gaikwad
India captain at Asian Games 2023 Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in good touch. He stroked 40-odd in the semi-final vs Bangladesh to help chase down 97 in quick time. Keep an eye out on him in this big final today vs Afghans.
Asian Games LIVE: Gold in Archery for India
India win gold as Jyothi Vennam beat So Chae-won of South Korea 149-145 in Compound Individual Final.
Asian Games LIVE IND Vs AFG: Silver Medal Is Assured
It should be noted that both India and Afghanistan have confirmed a silver medal for themselves. There is no silver medal match in men's event at Asian Games. The loser of the final receives the silver.
India Vs Afghanistan Final LIVE: Check Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep
Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final: Live Streaming Details
Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Liv, while the match will also be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final: India vs Afghanistan T20 Head-to-Head
In their T20I encounters, India and Afghanistan have faced each other four times, with India emerging victorious on each occasion. This record adds an interesting dimension to the final clash, with Afghanistan eager to break the jinx.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final: AFG's Road To Final
Afghanistan, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals. They continued their momentum with an upset win over Pakistan in the semi-finals, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final: India's Road To Final
India embarked on their journey with a quarter-final victory over Nepal, displaying their dominance in T20 cricket. Their spinners, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, played pivotal roles in a convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-finals. India's performance has been nothing short of exceptional.
Asian Games India Vs Afghanistan LIVE: India aim for gold medal in Men's T20Is
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 Men's T20I final between India and Afghanistan from Republic of China. Two top sides of the tournament battle for the gold medal. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.