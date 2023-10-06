Highlights | IND VS AFG, Final Asian Games 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India Win Gold In Cricket

India are taking on Afghanistan in the final of the men's T20Is event at the Asian Games 2023. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will be looking to return from China with the gold, repeating the heroics of the women's team. India will start as favourites as they have played dominant cricket in the last two matches vs Nepal and Bangladesh. In the quarter-final vs Bangladesh, India thrashed them by nine wickets with plenty of overs remaining.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the contest after beating Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals and Pakistan in the semis. Needless to say, it won't be easy for India as Afghanistan side include some of their top international stars including captain Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Shahzad. A gold medal will improve India's position in the medals tally. The medal haul has already crossed 100, which is a history in itself.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Games 2023 Men's T20I Final Between India and Afghanistan