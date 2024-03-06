Highlights, IND VS ENG 5th Test Day 1 Cricket Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav Shines On Day 1
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 1, 5th Test Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India trail by 83 runs at Day 1 stumps.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's commanding batting display paved the way for India to seize control on the opening day of the final Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. By stumps, India stood at 135/1, trailing by 83 runs, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill steering the innings with unbeaten scores of 52* and 26* respectively. England, earlier, were dismissed for 218 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin polished off England's lower order, while Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul, conceding 72 runs, played a pivotal role in dismantling the visitors' batting lineup in the picturesque setting of the stadium.
Highlights from Day 1 of 5th Test India vs England here.
Stumps on the opening day in Dharamsala#TeamIndia move to 135/1, trail by 83 runs.
Day 2 action will resume with Captain Rohit Sharma (52*) & Shubman Gill (26*) in the middle
LIVE IND vs ENG: Jurel Does A MS Dhoni
Dhruv Jurel did something similar to MS Dhoni, he prediced Pope's next and helped Kuldeep Yadav clinch his wicket. Watch the video below.
WATCH: Dhruv Jurel Does A MS Dhoni, Predicts Ollie Pope's Next Move And Helps Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Batter In IND Vs ENG 5th Test
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England's likely gameplan
England bowlers need to pull out something magical off their hats tomorrow on Day 2 of this contest to turn it upside down. Kuldeep Yadav was the main pick from India bowlers on Day 1.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Historic day for Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 1000 runs in Test cricket for India and he has entered the top five players to do it in least innings. This series has been sensational for the young India opener.
LIVE IND vs ENG: India Shine On Day 1
Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul to seal the first innings of England for India and then openers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal got their team to a formidable start.
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: Day 1 Stumps
That is it from Day 1 of the India vs England 5th Test. India trail by 83 runs with Rohit Sharma on 52 and Shubman Gill on 26 unbeaten. England have a lot of work to do on Day 2.
IND: 135/1 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: India trail by 94 runs
India trail by 94 runs at the moment with Shubman Gill on 16 off 20 balls and Rohit Sharma batting on 51 off 79 balls. Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley continue attack for England.
IND: 124/1 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: Fifty for captain
Rohit Sharma knocks one on the leg side and completes his fifty in 77 balls. India in a good situation at the moment with Shubman Gill and Rohit in the middle.
IND: 116/1 (24.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal departs as he gets stumped by Ben Duckett and Shoaib Bashir gets his man. England spinner is pumped after taking that wicket and his celebration tells it all.
IND: 105/1 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: What can England do?
India openers are up and flying at the moment. Rohit Sharma is on 47 runs off 66 balls inching close to his fifty. England still continue to believe in Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir.
IND: 94/0 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: India on top
India on top as both batters are about to reach their fifties. Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir continue the attack for England in hope of finding wickets.
IND: 79/0 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: India in control
We know that this contest can turn around at any time but India are in control at the moment with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in the middle.
IND: 70/0 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: England take review
England take review for Rohit Sharma and he is not out. A review lost by Ben Stokes and co, the wicketkeeper was so sure about it.
IND: 57/0 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Jaiswal on fire
Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the attack on Shoaib Bashir, 3 sixes from that over. Ben Stokes has taken off Wood and Anderson. Spinners come in for England now.
IND: 46/0 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: DRS taken
Rohit Sharma given out by the umpire and India skipper straight away takes the review. He is not out after the check and England still wait for their first wicket.
IND: 25/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: India trail by 200 runs
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle now as Mark Wood and James Anderson attack the stumps for England.
IND: 18/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: England eye wickets
England are desperate for early wickets at the moment. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal look in fine touch at the moment eyeing a steady start.
IND: 6/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE Updates India Vs England: Rohit, Jaiswal Begin India Innings
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal come out to open the innings and Jaiswan is already off the mark in the first over bowled by James Anderson. Mark Wood from the other end.
ENG 218
IND 2/0 (1.2)
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 216 runs
India Vs England LIVE Updates: England Bowled Out For 218
Ashwin concludes the innings by dismissing Anderson, caught by Padikkal. Anderson's departure epitomizes the struggle of the innings, as he departs from his usual defensive approach, attempting a slog shot only to mistime it straight to mid-wicket. Ashwin completes his spell with four wickets. Remarkably, he remained wicketless in his first seven overs but claimed four wickets in just 4.1 overs thereafter. Anderson departs having scored 0 runs from 3 deliveries.
India's 1st inning to start soon. Keep watching this space.
ENG 218 (57.4)
CRR: 3.78
ENG vs IND 5th Test LIVE: Foakes gone
OUT! Foakes' attempted sweep ends in disappointment as he misses the flighted delivery from Ashwin, and the ball trickles back slowly onto the stumps. Despite being on his knees, Foakes has no chance of preventing the inevitable. The delivery, flighted outside off stump, lures Foakes into the sweep shot, but he fails to connect, and the impact is well outside the off stump. Unfortunately for him, the ball then strikes his arm and dislodges the bails. This dismissal marks the third wicket for Ashwin. Foakes departs after contributing 24 runs off 42 balls, featuring three boundaries.
ENG 218/9 (57.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Ashwin resumes post tea
Ashwin delivers a front-foot pull shot, beautifully executed by Foakes, earning him four runs. Despite the closing fielder at short mid-wicket, Foakes expertly places the shot between mid-on and mid-wicket, splitting the fielders with precision. This boundary contributes to 12 runs from the over.
LIVE Updates India Vs England 5th Test: Tea, Day 1
That's the tea break. Twent minute and we will be back. The session goes to India, who picked up 6 wickets in this period. Kuldeep with a five-for, Jadeja and Ashwin also among wickets. No help for pacers so far. Bashir and Foakes will resume innings in the last session.
ENG 194/8 (55)
CRR: 3.53
India vs England 5th Test LIVE: Bashir is in
Shoaib Bashir has joined Ben Foakes in the middle. The last half an hour has been mad. It has seen some mad cricket from England as well. Wickets have tumbled while Ashwin and Jadeja have quickle gone through their overs.
ENG 189/8 (52.2)
LIVE India vs England: Ashwin Removes Hartley As England 7 Down
First wicket for Ashwin in his 100th Test match. He removes Tom Hartley. Left-handed batter heaved and Padikkal took a safe catch in the deep. Wait a second, as I type this, another wicket has fallen. England falling like nine pins here in Dharamsala. Ashwin removed Mark Wood too as Rohit takes the catch. England 8 down.
ENG 183/8 (49.4)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ashwin back on
Ashwin delivers a full ball targeting the off stump, prompting Tom Hartley to confidently step forward and defend it towards the right of the bowler, resulting in no run. Next up, Ashwin tosses the ball just outside off, tempting Foakes to advance down the track and elegantly flick it to the right of long-on for a single.
ENG 183/6 (48.3)
CRR: 3.77
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Fifer for Kuldeep
Stokes falls victim to Kuldeep Yadav's mastery, adding to the spinner's impressive five-wicket haul. This spell will undoubtedly linger in Yadav's memory for quite some time. Making an impact from the outset with a wicket in his very first over, Kuldeep continued to dominate. Stokes, grappling to read Kuldeep's deliveries, attempted to counter him off the back foot with a defensive stroke, only to be adjudged LBW. Stokes departs without opening his account, having faced six deliveries.
5th Test IND vs ENG LIVE: One more wicket
Jadeja traps Root in front, a rarity considering the lack of spinner wickets in the previous domestic game at this venue. The Yorkshire duo quickly finds themselves dismissed within five balls, as Root departs LBW to Jadeja after a steady innings of 26 runs off 56 balls, adorned with four boundaries.
ENG 175/5 (44.4)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav Gets Fourth, Removes Bairstow
OUT! Kuldeep strikes and gets his fourth victim of the day. Removes Bairstow. Fuller delivery and Bairstow, in attacking mode, wanted to smash it through covers, but the ball took the outside edge into the keeper's hands. Bairstow took review but to no avail.
ENG 175/4 (44)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Bairstow dropped
Kuldeep could have had another wicket. But he drops Bairstow on 21. The new batter in is looking to attack the spinners. That is how he plays. He hits Kuldeep down the ground before cutting the ball for four more.
ENG 167/3 (42.4)
CRR: 3.91
India Vs England LIVE Updates: Kuldeep gets India back in game
The partnership between India and England was beginning to become threatening. But Kuldeep got the wicket just in time. India back in this match. Jonny Bairstow, playing his 100th Test, joins Root in the middle and a nervous period for him as he is a tentative starter against spin.
ENG 147/3 (40.3)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Kuldeep, you beauty!
A stunner from Kuldeep. Sharp leg-spinner. Lured Crawley into the cover drive and then it nipped back in sharply to hit the top of leg stump. Crawley missed the length and paid the price. England lose the third wicket.
ENG 139/3 (37.4)
India Vs England LIVE Score: England on top now
Root and Crawley taking the dominant position in the match now with authoriative batting. Kuldeep hit for a boundary in the last over. Jadeja finally gets the ball in hand.
ENG 136/2 (36.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Huge appeal but no use
Bumrah brushes the pads to the keeper. Did Root edge that? Jurel thinks so. Sarfaraz does not have a clue as Rohit asks for his suggestion. Jurel is confident but Bumrah himself pulls out and review is not taken. Turns out there was no bat involved.
ENG 129/2 (33.2)
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Bumrah continues
Bumrah is putting a lot of effort into the deliveries and as a result, is straying down the leg side. Root is on 12 not out and Crawley is just 31 away from 100. India must pick a wicket here to push them further on back foot.
ENG 122/2 (31.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Bumrah leaks runs
Joe Root and Crawley look to stay positive and reply to the loss of Pope in an attacking way. Bumrah has been hit for two fours in the over. Kuldeep needs to do some trick here.
ENG 115/2 (29.1)
CRR: 3.94
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Big miss
Jurel was wrong to say that there was no bat involved when Kuldeep bamboozled him. Kuldeep was not happy that India did not go for review. He gives three off this over. Bumrah bowling in tandem as India look to pick one more quickly.
ENG 105/2 (28)
India Vs England 5th Test LIVE: New session begins
Start of new session. Joe Root has joined Crawley at the center. England need to rebuild the innings again. Kuldeep with a huge appeal for a catch but Jurel was not sure it hit the bat. They do not go upstairs. Interesting start to the session.
ENG 101/2 (26.1)
India Vs England 5th Test LIVE Blog: Lunch, Day 1
That Lunch on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test. England have managed to win the session all thanks to good batting by Crawley. They have also gone past 100.
But wait, Kuldeep strikes. He beats Pope with a googly. Pope danced down the track to play a big shot and missed the line of the ball, rest of the work was done by Jurel behind the stumps.
India finally break the partnership and one can say that this session has now been shared.
ENG 100/2 (25.3)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Fifty for Crawley
Zak Crawley hits fifty. He has been in terrific form in this series and now he must go on to smash a hundred here. He has batted with supreme authority and tight defence today and must carry on for England.
ENG 90/1 (23.5)
India Vs England 5th Test LIVE: Crawley survives
Big appeal from India for lbw but umpire Wilson says no again. He is right again. India take review but long legs of Crawley save him as the ball would have missed the stumps. Kuldeep says he did not spin it as much as the DRS shows. 5 off the over as Crawley drives Kuldeep for four on the last ball.
ENG 75/1 (22)
LIVE India vs England 5th Test: Kuldeep, Ashwin in tandem
India have pulled things back a little with wicket of Duckett and now Kuldeep and Ashwin are bowling tight line and lengths. India are taking control in this last half an hour before lunch. Ollie Pope has joined Crawley in the middle.
ENG 67/1 (20.1)
LIVE IND vs ENG Updates: Duckett gone
Kuldeep comes into the attack and strikes. He gets Duckett to play a big shot and the bal takes leading edge and goes high up in the air, Gill runs back from covers to take a brilliant catch. England lose the first wicket.
ENG 64/1 (18.3)
India vs England LIVE Updates: Siraj bowling with Ashwin
Rohit keeps pace from one end. Ashwin continues, Three dots to start with. Duckett then collects a a single. Ashwin comes from round the wicket to Crawley. Batter steps down and hits it to leg side for a single, Two off the over.
ENG 55/0 (17)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Ashwin Comes Into Attack, Looking For 1st Wicket
R Ashwin comes into the attack and this is a special moment for him as this is his 100th Test. He was felicitated at the start of the match in presence of his wife and kids. Duckett looks to attack him from the word go as he does not want to let Ashwin boss.
ENG 52/0 (15.1)
LIVE Updates IND VS ENG 5th Test: Drinks break
England have managed to win the first hour of the session and now the drinks are on the field. No wickets for India and Rohit will be having a chat with his bowlers. Ashwin and Jadeja might come in next.
ENG 47/0 (13)
India Vs England 5th Test LIVE: Crawley survives
Close call for LBW and umpire's call saves Crawley. It looked out in real time but onfield umpire felt that there were two sounds. India took review and there was no bat involved. However, it was umpire's call on bal hitting which saved the batter.
ENG 43/0 (12)
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Time for spin?
Bumrah and Siraj have now bowled 5 overs each but without any success. England may not have got off to a flying start but they have done well to deny India any wickets in the first hour of the match. Is it time to bring Ashwin on?
ENG 36/0 (10.2)
IND vs ENG LIVE 5th Test: England openers opening up
England openers Crawley and Duckett may have not started off with a bang in Bazball style but they are doing a good job and the quest is always look to score big runs.
ENG 26/0 (8.2)
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Bumrah off with good start
In this very short while, Bumrah has already bowled half a dozen of peaches. In 7th over, he lands the ball on middle stump and it shapes away just so slightly that it beats Crawley's bat and goes over the sticks. Another play and the miss.
ENG 20/0 (7)
LIVE Cricket Score India Vs England: England openers settling in
Bumrah strays in line and bowls at legs of Duckett, who flicks it in control to collect three. Good contest is going on between the bat and ball. England openers look much more settled at the crease.
ENG 16/0 (5.2)
LIVE Day 1, IND VS ENG 5th Test: Siraj on song now
Better over from Siraj this. He keeps the batters quiet and on back foot. India keep the pressure intact right from the start on the openers. Just 1 off this over as well. Think something is brewing now.
ENG 9/0 (4.3)
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Bumrah bowling well
Bumrah bowls a peach to Duckett. Pitched on middle and off and then shapes away. What a ball, took the batter by surprise. Just 1 off the over as Bumrah begins to look good again.
ENG 8/0 (3.1)
IND VS ENG 5th Test LIVE: Crawley, Duckett Off To Slow Start
Mohammed Siraj bowls the second over. Bowled well but goes slightly fuller on fourth ball and Crawley pulls out his beautiful cover drive. Four off the second over.
ENG 7/0 (2.2)
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Bumrah off to good start
Bumrah starts off with three back to back dots. Sun is out which is a great news in this cold weather. The fourth ball nips back sharply. Three slips and a gully in place. Bumrah takes the fifth ball away. Crawley off the mark with a flick to the leg side. Three collected.
ENG 3/0 (1)
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Crawley, Duckett Open Innings
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett open innings for England, Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first over. Here we go.
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Why Rajat Patidar not playing?
UPDATE: Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on 6th March, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test.
IND vs ENG Test LIVE: Toss News
England win toss and decide to bat first.
Devdutt Padikkal to make Test debut in Dharamsala. He becomes India's 314th player to play Test for India.
India Vs England LIVE Score: Toss Coming Up
The toss for the fifth and last Test of the series between India and England is coming up soon. It will take place at 9 am IST which will be followed by announcement of the teams. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
LIVE India vs England: Check Dharamsala Weather Update
It will be quite cold in Dharamsala in the next 5 days but chances of rain are minimal which is great news. The temperature on Day 1 will be around 7 degree celcius. It will be a huge challenge for players from both the teams to get used to the conditions.
IND vs ENG LIVE: Top Records Likely To Be Broken In Dharamsala
Yashasvi Jaiswal can toppled not one, or two but three records in Dharamsala, going past Virat Kohli and equalling Sir Don Bradman. Ashwin can also go past the great Anil Kumble.
Check all the top records to be broken in Dharamsala Test here
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: Probable Playing 11s
ENG Confirmed XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs ENG LIVE: Check squads
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Srikar Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Anderson to achieve huge feat
James Anderson can complete 700 wickets in Test cricket for England. What an achievement that will be, he is just two wickets away from reaching the big mark.
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Bairstow's 100th Test
Jonny Bairstow will also be playing his 100th Test for his country just like Ravichandran Ashwin. The Dharamshala Test is expected to be an intense battle between the two sides.
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jaiswal could break Kohli's record
Yashasvi Jaiswal can break 2 records of Virat Kohli in the India vs England 5th Test.
1) If he scores a century, it will be most number of tons against England in a Test series.
2) He is just one run away from breaking Kohli's record of scoring most runs against England in a Test series.
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Weather Report
The first day is expected to be cold and rain could pause the game for a bit. Good news is that the other three days have a bright sunny weather prediction with rain returning on the fifth and final day of the game.
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test; Jaiswal key for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been sensational in this Test series against England so far. The fifth and final Test is going to be played in Dharamshala, fans can expect a stellar show from him yet again.
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Sharma takes dig at Duckett
Rohit Sharma was asked about Ben Duckett's comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal playing like Bazball style and the Indian skipper had a cheeky reply to that. Rohit said that maybe Duckett has not seen Rishabh Pant batting in Test cricket.
LIVE IND vs ENG 5th Test: India ready to roar
Rohit Sharma looked confident ahead of the India vs England 5th Test set to take place in Dharamshala and beginning from March 7. In the recent press conference, Rohit Sharma confident about India winning it.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Historic Test For Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his 100th Test for India. Take a look at his iconic Test career in the link below.
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE: Stokes Vs Rohit
This exciting Test series goes on and resumes tomorrow in the beautiful hill station Dharamsala. All eyes on how England can make a come back after having been beaten in three back-to-back Tests. The series lost but they would want to finish on a high. Keep watching this space for latest updates and news.