Highlights, IND VS ENG 5th Test Day 1 Cricket Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav Shines On Day 1

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's commanding batting display paved the way for India to seize control on the opening day of the final Test against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. By stumps, India stood at 135/1, trailing by 83 runs, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill steering the innings with unbeaten scores of 52* and 26* respectively. England, earlier, were dismissed for 218 in their first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin polished off England's lower order, while Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul, conceding 72 runs, played a pivotal role in dismantling the visitors' batting lineup in the picturesque setting of the stadium.

Highlights from Day 1 of 5th Test India vs England here.