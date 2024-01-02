Highlights | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd ODI Cricket Scorecard: Australia Women Inflict Whitewash On India

India women were invited to bowl first in the third ODI by Australia women. India played Australia women in the third and last ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium and got beaten by 190 runs. The series was already lost as Australia women beat India in the first two matches.

All eyes will be on how Harmanpreet Kaur and her side deals with this pressure situation. While they were outplayed in the first match, the Indians came agonisingly close to win the 2nd ODI, losing the game in the last over by 3 runs.

Form of Smriti Mandhana, Harman, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will be crucial for India. At the same time, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be aiming to sign off the ODIs with a 3-0 sweep. They had lost the Only Test not long back and a clean sweep over India will be very satisfying, in that regard.