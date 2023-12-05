Highlights | MT Vs UBH, LLC 2023 Qualifier 1 Cricket Scorecard: Urbanisers Hyderabad Book Finals Berth
Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (MT Vs UBH), 2023 Legends League Qualifier 1 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Urbanrisers Hyderabad beat Manipal Tigers by 75 runs.
Manipal Tigers (MT) take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in first qualifier of Legends League Cricket 2023 today in Surat. The match will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium. Expect the Surat cricket fans to fill in the stadium to the last seat as cricket superstars from yesteryear ply their trades in this high-octane clash. This match will see two huge icons of Indian cricket take each other on yet again in this competition. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh know what it takes to win championships. They have won World Cups and IPLs.
Watch out for Colid de Grandhomme who has been in terrific form this season. Mohammad Kaif, Bhajji, Praveen Kumar will be another interesting name in Tigers' squad. Raina will be key for Urbanrisers as well as Martin Guptill and Chri Mpofu.
Follow LIVE Updates From Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad match below.
LIVE LLC 2023 UBH vs MT: Urbanisers win
Urbanisers Hyderabad have booked their seat in the final of Legends League Cricket Season 2023. A good fight from the Manipal Tigers but in the end the target was too big for them.
MT: 178 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC Score: Perera in the mood
Perera batting well over a strike-rate of 250 at the moment. Urbanisers Hyderabad need some dot balls and they need them soon. 400 runs already scored in this contest now.
MT: 162/7 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE Tigers vs Urbanisers: Tigers lose another wicket
Tigers go seven down but Perera on 52 off 21 balls is still keeping the fight on for his team. 146 runs have been scored in 13 overs now.
MT: 146/7 (13 Overs)
LIVE Tigers vs Urbanisers: Tigers keep fighting
Tigers keeping the fight on but the scenario looks very ugly for his side at the moment. Urbanisers looking for wickets and get the job done soon.
MT: 111/6 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE Tigers vs Urbanisers: Captain departs
Mohammed Kaif goes for the big one and he is caught at square-leg as well. What a performance by the Urbanisers Hyderabad.
MT: 88/5 (8.4 Overs)
LIVE Tigers vs Urbanisers: All eyes of Kaif
Captain of Manipal Tigers, Mohammed Kaif in the middle with Perera. Can they bounce back in this contest?
MT: 78/4 (7 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Tigers with another wicket
Manipal Tigers lose another wicket. Suyal into the for Urbanisers Hyderabad as Tigers lose another wicket inside five overs.
MT: 57/3 (5 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Tigers 2 down
First Walton is caught by Martin Guptill and then a mix-up in the middle gets them two down. Tigers in a tricky spot now.
MT: 30/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LCC 2023: Bright
The start from Manipal Tigers is bright but the target is massive. Can this really happen? Two records in one day broken? This is the game of cricket, anything can happen!
MT: 15/0 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LCC 2023: Chase Begins
Kyle and Chadwick Walton open the batting for Manipal Tigers as they begin the chase of 254 runs in Qualifier 1 of LLC 2023.
MT: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Urbanisers post 253
Urbanisers Hyderabad have posted 253 runs courtesy some explosive batting from Dwayne Smith and his teammates. This is the highest score by a team in history of Legends League Cricket.
UBH: 253/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Asghar takes charge
Dwayne Smith has walked back to the pavilion but Asghar Afgan in the middle is showing no signs of keeping it down.
UBH: 238/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Drama in Surat
Dwayne Smith was given out and the review overturns the decision, he is not out and it is a free hit for the West Indies legend.
URH: 210/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Tigers in trouble
Tigers are in deep trouble in this qualifier 1 as Urbanisers already have 192 runs on the board 4 overs still left to bat.
UBH: 192/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE UBH vs MT LLC 2023: Century Alert!
Dwayne Smith 100 off 42 balls, what a player he is, he has smoked the opposition bowlers all over the park today and it looks like he will not slow down soon.
UBH: 180/3 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE UBH vs MT LLC 2023: Smith on fire
Dwayne Smith has taken the Tigers bowling attack to the cleaners, he is on 72 off just 37 balls so far.
UBH: 140/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Smith key for Urbanisers
Smith has been sensational for the Urbanisers Hyderabad since the start. Perera into the attack for the Tigers now.
UBH: 114/3 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Another one!
Another wicket goes down for Urbanisers Hyderabad and it is Suresh Raina who walks back to the pavilion. Smith in the midde meanwhile completes his fifty.
UBH: 96/3 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Gone!
Big wicket! Smith is in the middle batting on 47 off 25 balls. Clarke was going big again but he was caught by the trapped by the spinner as Urbanisers go two down now.
UBH: 89/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Big over
That is big over! 20 runs from that one and the powerplay is finished with 68 runs for the Urbanisers Hyderabad.
URH: 68/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Gone!
Martin Guptill 1 (2) caught by Walton bowled by Pankaj Singh. Manipal Tigers get the early wicket they were looking for.
UBH: 31/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Bright Start For UBH
Urbanisers Hyderabad off to a fine start with Martin Guptill and Dwayne Smith. Gupta into the attack for Manipal Tigers.
UBH: 15/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Match Begins
Martin Guptill and Dwayne Smith open the batting for Urbanisers Hyderabad. McClenaghan opens the bowling for Manipal Tigers.
UBH: 7/0 (0.2 Overs)
LLC 2023 Qualifier 1: Lineups
Manipal Tigers (Playing XI): Chadwick Walton(w), Mohammad Kaif(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Angelo Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Amit Verma, Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Praveen Gupta, Pankaj Singh.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina(c), Peter Trego, Stuart Binny, Asghar Afghan, Amit Paunikar(w), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu.
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs UBH: Toss Report
Mohammed Kaif wins the toss and elected to bowl first in Qualifier 1 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 season.
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs UBH: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for Qualifier 1 of Legends League Cricket 2023 season between Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Match timing
The toss will take at 6 PM (IST) and the Qualifier 1 is set to start at 6:30 PM (IST) in Surat. Both teams will look to win this game seal the finals spot.
LLC 2023 LIVE MT vs UBH: Probable 11s
Manipal Tigers: Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Harbhajan Singh (c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh.
Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina (c), Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati.
LIVE MT vs UBH LLC 2023: Raina and co ready for action
Suresh Raina and co are ready for action in Qualifier 1 of the Legends League Cricket 2023. Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers will also look to get the win tonight.
LLC Qualifier 1 LIVE: What is the toss time?
The toss for the first LLC qualifie 1 between Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will take place at 6 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
MT vs UBH LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
Manipal Tigers Vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad match will start at 6.30 pm IST. The match will be played at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.
LIVE Updates LLC 2023 MT vs UBH: Squads
Manipal Tigers Squad: Kyle Coetzer, Chadwick Walton(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Amit Verma, Angelo Perera, Mohammad Kaif, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Praveen Gupta, Harbhajan Singh(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Robin Uthappa, S Badrinath, Hamilton Masakadza, Parvinder Awana, Amitoze Singh, Corey Anderson, David White, Praveen Kumar
Urbanrisers Hyderabad Squad: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina(c), Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar(w), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Jerome Taylor, Shadab Jakati, Tino Best, Devendra Bishoo, Chamara Kapugedera, Morne Morkel, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Tirumalsetti Suman, Mohnish Mishra, Milind Kumar, Shivakant Shukla
MT vs UBH LIVE Updates: Raina vs Harbhajan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Legends League Cricket 2023 Qualifier 1 clash between Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.