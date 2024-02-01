Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 2, 2nd Test Cricket Scorecard: India Lead By 171 Runs At Day 2 Stumps

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar performance marked India's innings, securing his maiden double-hundred with remarkable composure and technique. Despite consistent starts in the middle order, India faced challenges converting them into substantial scores. England's disciplined and economical bowling, led by the age-defying James Anderson, restricted India's scoring opportunities. Anderson, at 41, showcased his skill with 25 overs of precise seam bowling, finishing as the standout bowler with figures of 3/47. The hosts fell short of capitalizing on Jaiswal's brilliance, emphasizing the need for the middle order to convert starts into significant contributions. England's meticulous fielding added to India's challenge, making them earn every run. As the innings concluded, India faced a concern regarding their middle-order conversion, while England displayed a well-rounded bowling and fielding effort.

