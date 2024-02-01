Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 2, 2nd Test Cricket Scorecard: India Lead By 171 Runs At Day 2 Stumps
India Vs England Day 1, 2nd Test Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England bowled out for 253 in 55.5 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar performance marked India's innings, securing his maiden double-hundred with remarkable composure and technique. Despite consistent starts in the middle order, India faced challenges converting them into substantial scores. England's disciplined and economical bowling, led by the age-defying James Anderson, restricted India's scoring opportunities. Anderson, at 41, showcased his skill with 25 overs of precise seam bowling, finishing as the standout bowler with figures of 3/47. The hosts fell short of capitalizing on Jaiswal's brilliance, emphasizing the need for the middle order to convert starts into significant contributions. England's meticulous fielding added to India's challenge, making them earn every run. As the innings concluded, India faced a concern regarding their middle-order conversion, while England displayed a well-rounded bowling and fielding effort.
Follow Live Updates of IND vs ENG 2nd Test from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 2 Stumps: Bumrah on his performance
Bumrah: You always enjoy when you get rewards. In India reverse swing plays a big role. Born in this country, you know how to use it to your advantage. In India, you have to learn how to bowl reverse. I've grown up watching reverse swing set ups, legendary bowlers bowling magical deliveries. To be able to do it now, very happy with that. When you bowl reverse, people try to bowl magical deliveries every other ball. You have to be patient with that. Have to set the batters up.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Stumps
That is it for Day 2 of the second Test between India and England. India clean up England for 253 on Day 2 and have a lead of 171 runs with 10 wickets in hand.
IND: 396 & 28/0 (5 Overs) - Day 2 Stumps
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: India off to a fine start
Team India are off to a fine start with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Just 6 overs left for the day to finish. England looking for some wickets to finish the day with some positivity.
IND: 27/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: India lead by 148
India lead by 148 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma in the middle. England bring in James Anderson with the new ball and Rohit gets a four from the first one.
IND: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England trail by 143
England bowled out for 253 runs in 55.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah completes his six wicket haul with James Anderson's last wicket.
ENG: 253 (55.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England trail by 151
England trail by 151 runs with James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir in the middle. Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah into the attack for India.
ENG: 234/9 (54 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Gone!
Tom Hartley 21 (24) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India on top of this contest as England trail by 162 runs and they are now nine down.
ENG: 234/9 (51.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Ben Stokes close to fifty
Ben Stokes batting on 47 off 52 balls with 5 fours and a maximum. Mukesh Kumar brought into the attack for India now.
ENG: 229/7 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England look to rebuild
England look to rebuild with Ben Stokes and Tom Hartley in the middle. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack for India now.
ENG: 216/7 (47.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Gone!
Rehan Ahmed 6 (15) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Ben Stokes and Tom Hartley in the middle for England.
ENG: 195/7 (44.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Stokes key for England
Captain Ben Stokes in the middle with Rehan Ahmed. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for England.
ENG: 180/6 (41 Overs)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Kuldeep Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Foakes for 6 with a lack of turn, deceiving the batsman who plays inside the line, resulting in the off stump being knocked over and Kuldeep celebrating the wicket in Vizag.
LIVE Score ENG 172/6 (38.2) CRR: 4.49
Day 2: 3rd Session - England trail by 224 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah Is Bowling Beautiful Spell
Bumrah delivers a mix of yorkers, edged shots, a fine four through the leg side, a mistimed drive, and a sharply nipping delivery, resulting in a bye off a Bharat fumble, showcasing his variety and inducing challenges for the batsmen.
LIVE Score ENG 172/5 (38) CRR: 4.53
Day 2: 3rd Session - England trail by 224 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah Strikes Again
Bumrah induces an edge with a fuller delivery shaping away, and Bairstow is caught by Shubman Gill at first slip for 25 as the Indian bowler showcases his reverse swing skills.
LIVE Score ENG 159/5 (35.5) CRR: 4.44
Day 2: 3rd Session - England trail by 237 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah Starts After Tea
Bumrah bowls a tight over, varying lengths and speeds, as Bairstow faces good length balls in the channel, on off, and a back-of-length delivery, ultimately defending without scoring.
LIVE Score ENG 159/4 (35.1) CRR: 4.52
Day 2: 3rd Session - England trail by 237 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Tea Break
Ben Stokes employs a powerful slog sweep for a boundary against Kuldeep Yadav, who also sees Bairstow driving for a single, while the session is set to conclude with a series of defensive plays and a pitched-up delivery from Kuldeep.
LIVE Score ENG 155/4 (33) CRR: 4.7
Day 2: Tea Break - England trail by 241 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Kuldeep Into The Attack
Kuldeep Yadav concedes a single, delivers a wrong'un troubling Bairstow, who then defends a straighter delivery, blocks a spinning ball to backward square, drives a flighted delivery for a single, and finally, Bairstow rocks back to cut a slower ball for a boundary.
LIVE Score ENG 143/4 (31) CRR: 4.61
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 253 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah On Song
Bumrah dismisses Ollie Pope for 23 with a brilliant inswinging yorker that shatters the middle and leg stump, despite Pope's previous high score and composed innings.
LIVE Score ENG 136/4 (27.5) CRR: 4.89
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 260 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes
Bumrah's masterful bowling dismisses Root for 5 as he skillfully varies swing, ultimately inducing an edge caught by Shubman Gill at first slip.
LIVE Score ENG 123/3 (25.5) CRR: 4.76
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 273 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: India Want Wicket From Bumrah
Bumrah returns to the attack, extracting sharp bounce with a fuller delivery as Ollie Pope defends, while the fielders are cautioned against careless throws; the previous ball was tucked for a single, and the overall aggressive intent from the Indian team is highlighted.
LIVE Score ENG 123/2 (25.1) CRR: 4.89
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 273 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Axar Patel Strikes In First Over
Crawley's aggressive attempt results in his dismissal as he dances out to a wide, full delivery from Axar Patel, toe-ending a big slog, and Shreyas Iyer takes a well-judged, diving catch at backward point.
LIVE Score ENG 114/2 (22.3) CRR: 5.07
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 282 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Drinks Break
Mukesh Kumar bowls a mixed over to Ollie Pope, including a well-timed flick through midwicket for a boundary, a defensive shot to a swinging delivery, and a pitched-up ball that Pope pushes back down the pitch.
LIVE Score ENG 110/1 (22) CRR: 5
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 286 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Crawley Dominate India
Crawley continues his dominance, hitting two exquisite boundaries off Ashwin - a punch through point and a graceful drive through extra cover - followed by two singles and a defensive shot in the over.
LIVE Score ENG 105/1 (20) CRR: 5.25
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 291 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Boundary For Pope
Crawley survives a risky drive to cover off Ashwin, while Ollie Pope manages to cut a slightly short delivery for a boundary, and later drives a full ball beautifully for another four, resulting in 1 run from a flick and no run off the last two deliveries.
LIVE Score ENG 82/1 (17) CRR: 4.82
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 314 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: All Eyes On Crawley
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a mix of deliveries to Ollie Pope and Crawley, including a googly and a variation in pace, resulting in Pope defending forward and Crawley driving hard to long-on, ultimately adding one run to the total.
LIVE Score ENG 75/1 (15) CRR: 5
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 321 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Crawley Hits Fifty
Crawley reaches his fifty in 52 balls by slog-sweeping Kuldeep Yadav for a six over midwicket.
LIVE Score ENG 72/1 (13) CRR: 5.54
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 324 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Kuldeep Strikes
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Duckett for 21 with a well-flighted delivery that kicks off a length, inducing a defensive shot that pops up to silly point for a catch held by Rajat Patidar.
LIVE Score ENG 59/1 (11) CRR: 5.36
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 337 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Crawley Dominate Bumrah
Crawley hits four consecutive boundaries off Bumrah - a punch to long-on, a sweet drive down the ground, a guided shot wide of gully, and a powerful pull through midwicket.
LIVE Score ENG 54/0 (9) CRR: 6
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 342 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah Start For India
Bumrah bowls a series of deliveries to Crawley and Duckett, with Crawley managing to punch the ball to cover and tuck it wide of mid-on, while Duckett whips a back-of-length delivery down leg to fine leg.
LIVE Score ENG 38/0 (8) CRR: 4.75
Day 2: 2nd Session - England trail by 358 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Lunch Break
Ashwin induces extra bounce and spin, creating difficulties for Crawley who manages to drive for a single to mid-off before Lunch, following it with defensive plays against deliveries angled across and a fuller one sliding onto the pads.
LIVE Score ENG 32/0 (6) CRR: 5.33
Day 2: Lunch Break - England trail by 364 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Mukesh Kumar Dominated By Ben Duckett
Mukesh Kumar faces the brunt of Ben Duckett's aggression, conceding two boundaries in the over with well-executed cuts and a cover drive, as Duckett capitalizes on the offered width and overpitched deliveries.
LIVE Score ENG 28/0 (4) CRR: 7
Day 2: 1st Session - England trail by 368 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah Starts With Maiden
Bumrah delivers a challenging over to Crawley, tempting him with away swingers and late movement, but Crawley manages confident leaves and avoids playing risky shots.
LIVE Score ENG 0/0 (1)
Day 2: 1st Session - England trail by 396 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: India All Out For 396
Shoaib Bashir's clever change in angle produces extra bounce, inducing an edge off Mukesh Kumar's bat, caught smartly by Root at first slip as India falls short of reaching 400 runs.
LIVE Score IND 396 (112) CRR: 3.54
Day 2: Innings Break
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: India 9 Down
Bumrah falls victim to Rehan Ahmed's quicker leg-spinner, edging one to second slip, and departs for 6 runs with a sharp catch by Root.
LIVE Score IND 395/9 (110.5) CRR: 3.56
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Can India Get Past 400?
Shoaib Bashir delivers a mix of deliveries to Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, with Bumrah pushing one for a quick run and Kuldeep Yadav managing a couple with a well-placed cover drive.
LIVE Score IND 389/8 (109) CRR: 3.57
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Anderson Removes Jaiswal
Jaiswal's aggressive attempt results in a caught dismissal by Bairstow off Anderson, concluding his remarkable knock at 209 runs with applause for his performance.
LIVE Score IND 383/8 (106.5) CRR: 3.59
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Can Kuldeep Support Jaiswal?
Anderson provides a mix of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal, resulting in Jaiswal scoring a run with a bunt into the off-side, and Kuldeep Yadav getting lucky leaving a full delivery outside off, while Jaiswal misses an opportunity to score off a ball down leg.
LIVE Score
IND 382/7 (105) CRR: 3.64
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: 200 For Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a maiden double-hundred with a delightful sweep to the boundary, celebrating with joy as the crowd erupts in applause and chants of "Jaiswal, Jaiswal."
LIVE Score
IND 375/7 (102) CRR: 3.68
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: India 7 Down, Ashwin Out
Ashwin, dismissed for 20, challenges the caught-behind decision by Anderson but the review confirms a clear spike on UltraEdge, confirming an excellent delivery that nipped away sharply, resulting in a catch by Foakes.
LIVE Score IND 364/7 (100.3) CRR: 3.62
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: No Luck For England
Anderson's LBW appeal against Jaiswal is reviewed, revealing the ball seamed back sharply but the bounce saves Jaiswal as ball-tracking indicates it's going over the stumps.
LIVE Score
IND 360/6 (100.1) CRR: 3.59
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Another Boundary For Ashwin
Shoaib Bashir delivers a mix of deliveries to Ashwin, including a well-timed boundary through extra cover, and shifts to round the wicket against Ashwin who defends and squeezes a full ball to cover, while Jaiswal manages a single with a drive to long-off.
LIVE Score
IND 351/6 (98) CRR: 3.58
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: New Ball Taken
Anderson bowls a challenging over with varying lengths and swing, inducing confident leaves and defensive shots from Jaiswal and Ashwin, with a close call as Jaiswal edges but falls short of second slip.
LIVE Score IND 344/6 (96) CRR: 3.58
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Boundary For Ashwin
Shoaib Bashir bowls a mix of deliveries to Ashwin, including a well-timed boundary through extra cover, while Jaiswal manages a single with a cut shot outside off.
LIVE Score
IND 341/6 (94) CRR: 3.63
Day 2: 1st Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Can Jaiswal Push India Ahead?
Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 179 was the standout performance on Day 1 in Vizag as India batted first. Despite his contribution, other batsmen struggled to capitalize, leaving the Test open. The pitch's true nature remains uncertain, and England aims to limit India below 400, considering the reduced assistance for spinners compared to the previous game in Hyderabad. England may opt for the second new ball, while India looks to Jaiswal and the lower order for support.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: All Eyes On Mukesh Kumar
“My only concern is picking Mukesh Kumar over Washington Sundar. How much of use will Mukesh be, especially after India is batting first on this Vizag surface,” Ravi Shastri said during commentary.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Jaiswal Wants To Double It Up
"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now. The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end."
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Patidar On Jaiswal's Century
“We (him and Yashasvi) were talking about taking the game as long as possible. Talking about Yashasvi, he is a very good player. The way he takes on the bowlers, he has a special ability in him. The wicket is really good to bat on. We will try to bat as long as we can.”
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Dream Come True For Rajat Patidar
“It was a dream come true moment for me. Representing the country is a dream for every player. Going into the middle, there was no pressure as I have played a lot of games in domestic cricket. I slept well last night. It was normal for me.”
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Rajat Patidar After Making Test Debut
"If I say my innings, it was good, but I have to make it big. Waiting for so long is common in Indian cricket. There are a lot of players. I was just focusing on things that were in my hands. So, year at the age of 30 I came here, feeling pretty good," said Patidar in the post-match press conference.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: Rohit Sharma Continue To Struggle
Rohit Sharma's Test cricket performance has witnessed fluctuations since March 2023. Across 19 innings against SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), he gathered 645 runs with an average of 33, securing two half-centuries but no centuries. Conversely, when facing Nepal, Afghanistan, West Indies, and Netherlands, Rohit showcased remarkable consistency, accumulating 639 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 91. This included four fifties and three centuries in his prolific outings.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Jaiswal after Day 1
Jaiswal: I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now. The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer's horrible form
Despite expectations that Shreyas Iyer would excel against spinners given his impressive record against the variety in Test cricket.
READMORE - 'Horrible And Sloppy,' Kevin Pietersen Questions Shreyas Iyer's Attitude In Furious Rant
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal's celebration
How Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his century against England in style like Real Madrid footballer Jude Bellingham. Watch the video below.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates Century Like Real Madrid Star Boy Jude Bellingham - WATCH
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 1 2nd Test: Jaiswal shines
Despite the limited impact from stars like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India's dominance in the show was anchored by a resilient unbeaten score of 175-plus from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even though India lost six wickets, none of the other batters managed to surpass 35. Yashasvi Jaiswal's second Test century stood out, earning him special praise for his remarkable performance.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: India's Dominance and Resilience on Display
From strategic partnerships to aggressive strokes, India displayed dominance and resilience, leaving England struggling to find answers. The team's collective effort showcased their prowess in Test cricket.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Hartley's Heroics Temporarily Stall India
Tom Hartley, England's hero from the first match, showcased his skills by breaking a promising 90-run partnership, dismissing Shreyas Iyer for 27 with a deceptive spin delivery.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Rajat Patidar's Late Flourish Boosts India
Debutant Rajat Patidar, after a cautious start, unleashed his shots and smashed two crucial boundaries off Joe Root, adding valuable runs and further frustrating the English bowlers.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Debutant Shoaib Bashir's Crucial Breakthrough
Debutant Shoaib Bashir provided England with a vital breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 14, breaking a 40-run opening partnership and giving England a glimmer of hope.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: England Bowlers Struggle Against Indian Batters
Even seasoned bowlers like James Anderson found it challenging to contain the young Indian batters. The aggressive approach from the hosts forced England toil hard under favorable conditions.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Strategic Partnerships Steer India Ahead
Jaiswal, in tandem with Shreyas Iyer and later Rajat Patidar, strategically built partnerships, frustrating English bowlers and guiding India to a solid total of 225/3 by Tea.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal's Century, a Masterclass in Aggression
Jaiswal's unbeaten 125, marked by explosive strokes, showcased his variety of shots, including a six in the 30th over, and a maximum that brought up his second Test century.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Explosive Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines
Yashasvi Jaiswal's fearless century on Day 2 of the second Test against England at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium showcased his aggressive batting style, delighting the Vizag crowd.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal On His 1st Day Performance
"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now. The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end."
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: How Was The Day For India?
Jaiswal's brilliant unbeaten 179 dominated India's innings, but apart from Gill's 34, others struggled to convert starts. The debutant Bashir and Rehan took two wickets each for England, setting the stage for an intriguing second day.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Stumps
Ashwin faces Rehan Ahmed, defending a tossed-up delivery forward, scoring a boundary with a lofted shot over mid-on off a googly, and punching subsequent deliveries to mid-off and point off the back foot, ending the day without conceding any runs.
LIVE Score IND 336/6 (93) CRR: 3.61
Day 1: Stumps
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: KS Bharat Departs
Bharat departs, caught by Shoaib Bashir off Rehan Ahmed, expressing disbelief as he throws away his wicket, scoring 17 with two boundaries and a six.
LIVE Score IND 330/6 (91) CRR: 3.63
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: KS Bharat In The Middle
Bashir to Bharat and Jaiswal: Bharat defends a tossed-up delivery, sweeps for four, defends a darted-in length ball, Jaiswal drives for a single, and punches off the back foot to point. Notably, a fielder is positioned at deep square leg, and there's a slip and short leg for Bharat.
LIVE Score IND 308/5 (88.1) CRR: 3.49
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: India 5 Down
Axar is caught by Rehan Ahmed at backward point off Shoaib Bashir as the ball kicks up slightly, leading to an airborne cut shot, resulting in a simple catch and Axar's departure for 27.
LIVE Score IND 301/5 (85.5) CRR: 3.51
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 300 up for India
Bashir delivers to Jaiswal and Axar, Jaiswal drives and defends, Axar scores a run with a whip to deep midwicket, defends a rising delivery, Jaiswal nudges for a single, and Axar drives to long-on, bringing India's total to 300.
LIVE Score IND 300/4 (85.1) CRR: 3.52
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Inching Towards 200
Bashir challenges Jaiswal with a sharp-turning delivery, Axar punches a flat one to sweeper cover, Jaiswal drives a tossed-up delivery to long-off, Axar gets a single with a thick inside edge, and Axar defends a full ball before being beaten on a cut attempt.
LIVE Score
IND 297/4 (83) CRR: 3.58
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Boundary For Jaiswal
Bashir bowls to Axar and Jaiswal, with Axar defending two full deliveries around off, Jaiswal working a drifting full ball through midwicket for a single, and an edged cut from Jaiswal flying past slip for a boundary.
LIVE Score IND 289/4 (81.1) CRR: 3.56
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Drinks Break
India continues to dominate, though England maintains a tight bowling approach, preventing the scoring rate from escalating.
LIVE Score IND 277/4 (78) CRR: 3.55
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 14 Overs Left In The Day
Ahmed bowls to Axar, who blocks onto the pads, drives back to the bowler, plays a driven shot to extra cover, leans to block a pitched-up delivery, scores a boundary off a half tracker down leg, and drives down the ground but towards mid-off.
LIVE Score
IND 259/4 (76) CRR: 3.41
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Axar Joins Jaiswal In Middle
Ahmed bowls to Axar and Jaiswal, with Axar defending on the leg side, Jaiswal clipping for a single, Axar driving to Bairstow for a run, defending a length ball, driving for a single to long-on, and tucking a flighted delivery to mid-wicket.
LIVE Score IND 253/4 (74) CRR: 3.42
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Patidar Departs
Patidar, on debut, faces misfortune as he is bowled by a fuller delivery from Rehan Ahmed that bounces unexpectedly.
LIVE Score IND 249/4 (71.1) CRR: 3.5
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Patidar Showing His Class
Anderson delivers to Jaiswal and Patidar, including a good-length ball, a thigh pad-tucked single, a late-punched shot, a defended fuller delivery, a punched shot to backward point, and a tempting ball Patidar avoids playing.
LIVE Score IND 245/3 (69) CRR: 3.55
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Another Partnership For India
Ahmed bowls to Jaiswal and Patidar, Jaiswal drives to long-on, Patidar to long-off, defends a fuller one, scores two off a googly, survives extra bounce, and Jaiswal punches to deep mid-wicket for a single.
LIVE Score IND 234/3 (67) CRR: 3.49
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: ENG Searching For Wickets
Anderson varies lengths to Patidar, who confidently punches stylishly to cover and backward point, leaving deliveries outside off and down the leg side.
LIVE Score IND 228/3 (65.1) CRR: 3.5
Day 1: 3rd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Tea Break
Tea is called, marking the conclusion of an impressive session for India, spearheaded by the outstanding Yashasvi Jaiswal, who secured his second Test century, reaching the milestone with a powerful six over long-on.
LIVE Score IND 225/3 (63) CRR: 3.57
Day 1: Tea Break
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: 200 up for India
Root delivers to Patidar and Jaiswal, with singles through leg-side and midwicket, Patidar's shot for 200 celebrated by the crowd, Jaiswal fortunate with a cross-batted drive, and Patidar survives a leading edge.
LIVE Score IND 207/3 (58) CRR: 3.57
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Tight Overs By England
Patidar faces Bashir, driving a tossed-up delivery for a single, defending forward, flicking to short midwicket, punching to backward point, and tucking a back-of-length ball to backward square, with an amusing note about Bashir's handkerchief falling during the run-up.
LIVE Score IND 197/3 (56) CRR: 3.52
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: India On Top
Jaiswal scores runs off Hartley, including a driven single, a blocked back-of-length delivery, a fortunate sliced shot for two runs, a boundary with a full ball down the leg side, and a dancing down but narrowly avoiding being yorked on a fired-in delivery.
LIVE Score IND 195/3 (54) CRR: 3.61
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Shreyas Iyer Out
Iyer departs for 27 as a short ball from Hartley stays low, resulting in an under-edge caught superbly by Foakes, marking an unexpected wicket for England.
LIVE Score IND 179/3 (50.4) CRR: 3.53
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Hundred For Jaiswal
Jaiswal reaches his century in style, smashing a six off Tom Hartley, celebrating with joy by removing his helmet, flapping his arms, and blowing a kiss to the heavens.
LIVE Score IND 170/2 (48.4) CRR: 3.49
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Drinks Break
No wickets lost till the drinks break in 2nd innings, with England bowling tightly, especially Anderson at the session's start; Jaiswal, the more aggressive, is just 7 runs away from his maiden home century.
LIVE Score IND 163/2 (47) CRR: 3.47
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Thrash Hartley
Jaiswal scores three consecutive fours off Tom Hartley, including powerful drives through extra cover and down the ground, with a slight chance of a catch at slip on the third boundary.
LIVE Score IND 155/2 (45) CRR: 3.44
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Jaiswal Hits A Six
Root concedes a six to Jaiswal with a powerful hit, followed by a mix of deliveries including a defensive shot, Iyer scoring a run with a clip to deep square leg, and a series of defensive plays including a dancing attempt and a block to square leg.
LIVE Score IND 125/2 (40) CRR: 3.12
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Iyer Under Pressure
Hartley delivers a mix of deliveries, including a punched defensive shot by Jaiswal, Iyer scoring a run with a clipped shot to mid-on, and variations of fuller deliveries defended or cut to fielders in the covers.
LIVE Score IND 125/2 (40) CRR: 3.12
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: England Search For Wickets
Root concedes 9 runs in the over, as Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer manage singles, including Iyer capitalizing on a half-tracker for a boundary through square leg.
LIVE Score IND 122/2 (38) CRR: 3.21
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: England Keep It Tight
Hartley challenges Iyer with varied deliveries, featuring a defensive block, a thwarted single attempt, and flighted deliveries prompting defensive plays.
LIVE Score IND 112/2 (36.1) CRR: 3.1
Day 1: 2nd Session
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Live: James Anderson continue from other end
Anderson varies his pace, delivering a fuller ball defended by Jaiswal, witnessing a close call with a ball angling past outside off, followed by a series of defensive shots, and testing Iyer with a short one, resulting in a pulled single towards deep square.
LIVE Score IND 109/2 (34) CRR: 3.21
Day 1: 2nd Session
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: India Build Partnership
Root delivers a varied over, including a quick run for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's first runs of the session, facing turn and variations, and ending with a defensive block.
LIVE Score IND 105/2 (32) CRR: 3.28
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Siraj released from squad
Mr Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test.
- Update from BCCI
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE: Lunch called
That's lunch on Day 1 of 2nd Test after the Anderson over. India lost 2 wickets in this session. Had Gill not got out, one could have given the session to India. But guess, we need to call it a shared session now. Top stuff from young Bashir and veteran Anderson to get the two wickets while Yashasvi Jaiswal batting with a lot of sense and maturity, finished with fifty. India go to lunch with 100 on the board. Iyer off the mark too.
IND 103/2 (31)
India vs England 2nd Test LIVE: Jaiswal strikes fifty
Shreyas Iyer joins Jaiswal in the middle. Jaiswal goes big against Bashir and dances down the track to smash him for a big six. The next ball is cut away for four and Rehan Ahmed errs in the deep. Four more and Jaiswal gets to his fifty. Great knock by this youngster. He has shown great maturity with the bat.
IND 99/2 (30)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Anderson gets Gill
Bashir has been hit for two back to back fours by Shubman Gill who is looking confident today. Gill collects one more four on first ball of next over by Anderson. And Gill departs. He lures Gill into a cover drive and the outside edge flies to Woakes.
IND 75/1 (28.5)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: Anderson back on
Alright, James Anderson returns to the attack. Gill collects a boundary to third man to finish the over. He needs luck riding his way too to come out of this slump.
IND 75/1 (27)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Jaiswal batting well
Shubman Gill is looking good. Yes, he is taking his time but he is looking more settled at the crease and is playing spin with the soft hands. Jaiswal dances down the track to steer Hartley for a single. He is batting really well. Feel either of them need to now start hitting the big runs. Rotation of strike equally important.
IND 68/1 (25)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: England going well
Hartley continues. Just 2 off the over. Gill and Jaiswal must try and smash some big runs here as they cannot let these debutants dominate. England will continue to be on top in such a scenario.
IND 61/1 (23)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test LIVE: England on top
England on top here. They have not let India attack the deliveries and kept the batters thinking. Stokes has been smart with his bowling changes and field placements. Hartley and Bashir are bowling really well and not showing nerves or inexperience. Just 1 off the over.
IND 56/1 (21)