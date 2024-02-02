Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates Century Like Real Madrid Star Boy Jude Bellingham - WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the likes of India's former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri following his unbeaten 179-run onslaught on the opening day of the second Test against England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. On Friday, Vizag witnessed Jaiswal's prowess with the bat and his maturity to hold on to his end and keep the scoreboard ticking while stitching up small yet effective partnerships.

Coming specifically against England, Jaiswal is the fourth batter to score most runs in a day's play. Karun Nair's 232 in Chennai in 2016 remains at the top. Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar's 179 at The Oval in 1979 is the second-highest score while former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin also features in the list with his knock of 175 in Manchester in 1990. (IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Waiting Is Common In Indian Cricket,' Says Rajat Patidar After Making His Test Debut At 30)

With his 179*, the 22-year-old became just the fourth Indian player to score Test hundreds in both home and away conditions before turning 23. He smashed a six to complete his hundred and did the celebration of Real Madrid star footballer Jude Bellingham. Watch the video below...

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebration after completing His test century.... pic.twitter.com/AiyImoTGns (@Justin127416) February 2, 2024

Along with this, he became the fourth batter to score most runs by an Indian batter on the first day of a Test match. Former opener Virender Sehwag features in this list thrice with his knocks of 228 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004, 195 against Australia in Melbourne in 2003 and 180 against West Indies in Gros Islet in 2006.

His knocks of 228 and 195 hold the top two spots while Wasim Jaffer's 192 against Pakistan in Kolkata in 2007 is the third-highest score by an Indian batter on the opening day of a Test match. Shikhar Dhawan holds the number-fourth spot with a knock of 190 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017. (IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Horrible And Sloppy,' Kevin Pietersen Questions Shreyas Iyer's Attitude In Furious Rant)

Jaiswal's knock was a perfect blend of attack and defence. The young left-handed batter adjusted his style of play according to the changing pitch conditions. At the end of Day 1, India managed to put up 336/6 on the board with Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin unbeaten on scores of 179* and 5* respectively.

Coming the Bellingham, Star English footballer Jude Bellingham on Thursday called Real Madrid the "biggest club" in the world. Speaking ahead of Real Madrid's match against Getafe, Bellingham said that playing at Real's home ground at Santiago Bernabeu feels like stepping at the "Colosseum".

Talking about his start for the Real, the youngster added that he was "delighted" after seeing how far he has come.

"You know Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world but when you see it up close, like with the renovation works at the Bernabeu, it's just unbelievable. It's like playing at the Colosseum, you feel like a gladiator. It's really special. You never imagine how big this club is. It's impossible to go out and not be recognised. Sometimes that's great, others not so much. This club is on another level. The players are very sure of themselves on a daily basis in training, the coach is really calm. It's a great environment to work in, to express yourself and be creative with your football. I feel at home in this city. My family are comfortable. I've had friends come over to see me and they love the city too. People and the fans are so respectful, they treat me brilliantly. I feel as though I've been here for years with the coaching staff and my teammates. I'm delighted with how I've started and now it's about trying to maintain the level throughout the season and I hope can stay for many more at this great club," Bellingham said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

When asked about his unveiling at the start of the ongoing season, the English footballer said that it was an "unforgettable day".

"It was an unforgettable day. It was surreal, just an unbelievable experience and one of the best days of my life. I didn't want to get too carried away, I'm more comfortable when I'm playing football, but it was a great day for my family and friends. So happy. Look at the selfie. The number 5 is a big number at this club. It was a beautiful day and I feel really proud about how it all went. I was so nervous. When it was my turn to talk and the president called me up to the stand, I was really nervous. I didn't know what I was going to say, I hadn't prepared anything. I just said whatever came into my head. It went well but I was really nervous," he added.

In the ongoing season, Bellingham played a pivotal role for the Los Blancos. He scored 14 goals after appearing in 18 matches. The 20-year-old also made 3 assists in the 2023-2024 La Liga.