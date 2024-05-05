HIGHLIGHTS, MI vs SRH Scorecard, IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Hits Century As MI Beat SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no.55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday night. Both teams surely haven't forgotten their first meeting this season where SRH batters went on to score 277 for the loss of wicket. In reply, MI tried hard to chase but could only reach 246.

It will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma will be available for this clash as he was used as an impact sub in MI's last game against KKR due to back spasm. SRH would like their openers to get going like they always look to as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head can make this contest one-sided from the first six overs easily.

