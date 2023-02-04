PRS vs BRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PRS vs BRH Big Bash League (BBL) Final in Perth, 145PM IST, February 4

The final of Big Bash League (BBL 12) is here with Perth Scorchers (PRS) taking on Brisbane Heat (BRH) in the final of the tournament at Perth Stadium on Saturday, February 4. Scorchers will certainly start as favourites as they topped the points table with 11 wins from 14 matches and then beat Sydney Sixers quite easily in the Qualifier a few days ago to book their place in the summit clash. Heat, on the othe hand, have had a roller-coaster ride. They just managed to book their place into the playoffs, with just one-point difference between them and the sixth-placed Hobart Hurricanes, who also had same number of wins. But one extra point due to a washed out match resulted in Heat getting in as fifth team.

To their credit, BRH deserve to be in the final as they played superb cricket once they entered the playoffs, winning three matches on the trot to enter the final.

The Jimmy Peirson-led side beat Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator before they defeated Melbourne Renegades in the Knockout. In the Challengers, they beat Sixers by 4 wickets to set up final with Scorchers.

Scorchers will bank on Ashton Hardie and Josh Inglis in the big match again. They have been their best batters in this edition of the BBL and need to continue doing well in the final if PRS are to win. Heat have played great cricket as a collective unit. They have got a winning habit now and carry a momentum into the final. There are positive vibes in the Heat camp which can turn beneficial for them in the summit clash.

It all comes down to this!



Who will come out on top when it matters the most? _ #BBL12 #BBLFinals pic.twitter.com/28KC4XeVhs — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 4, 2023

PRS vs BRH Dream11 prediction and fantasy picks

Captain – Michael Neser

Vice-captain – Josh Brown

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batters – Eskinazi, Sam Hain, Bancroft

All-rounders – Hobson, Ashton Turner

Bowlers – Kuhnemann, Behrendorff, Bartlett

PRS vs BRH Probable Playing XIs

PRS: Eskinazi, Bancroft, Ashton Hardie, Josh Inglis, Turner, Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou

BRH: Heazlett, Brown, McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Kuhnemann

Match: PRS vs BRH – BBL Final

Date and Time: Saturday, February 4, 1: 45 PM

Venue: Perth

Live Telecast and Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV