In the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Multan Sultans (MUL) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 5th. Multan has dominated with six wins in seven matches, while Peshawar has shown strength with three victories in six games. Multan Sultans are coming off three consecutive wins against Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi, though their last game against Lahore Qalandars was abandoned, had secured three wins before that. The clash promises an exciting battle between the table-topping Sultans and the confident Zalmi. Babar Azam is key for Peshawar Zalmi. In the last game, he got a runout for a duck which affected his team's morale badly.

