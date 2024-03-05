PSL 2024 Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match PES vs MUL Online And On TV In India?

Moving forward, Multan will aim to secure one of the top two positions, granting them two opportunities to advance to the finals. Conversely, Peshawar must treat their remaining matches as knockout games, striving for a top-four placement in the playoffs. Peshawar will approach their upcoming match against Multan on Tuesday evening with confidence, being the sole team to have previously defeated them.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal.

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Reeza Hendricks, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram, Aftab Ibrahim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ali Majid, Dawid Malan, Olly Stone, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Shahzad.

PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars' owner slams PCB for "pathetic" treatment of Haris Rauf

Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their decision to terminate the pacer's central contract just two days before the start of the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that the board's way of handling the situation was "pathetic".

The defending champions are going through a very rough campaign so far, losing six of their matches and one ended in no result. Rauf has played four matches so far in the tournament, taking just two wickets. His previous cricketing appearance was the February 24 match against Karachi Kings, ten days after his central contract termination. Rauf injured his shoulder during the match and is expected to stay out of action for six weeks.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Rana said that the whole situation surrounding Rauf's contract affected his team's PSL campaign and the way information was shared with the player was "really poor management". ('Yeh Kon The Genius?...', Wasim Akram's Blunt Response To Ramiz Raja's Controversial Suggestion Leaves Everyone In Splits - Watch)

"The timing of that announcement was wholly unnecessary. There was no Pakistan series coming up, or any emergency situation that necessitated the announcement two days before the PSL. Whatever the logic was, the timing was really bad. It was a huge blow psychologically for him, because his whole life's main aim is playing for Pakistan," said Rana.

Qalandars earlier dealt with this whole situation privately, not expressing their anger in public. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the team's skipper told ESPNCricinfo just before PSL that the board will "understand in time" that making such a decision before PSL started was not correct.

"Rauf's our premier bowler, our highest wicket-taker after Shaheen Afridi. To publicly humiliate him and issue a press release announcing the termination of his central contract, I have never seen this happen anywhere," Rana said.

"I would never treat my employees like that. The employee at least has the right for you to call, email or message them. None of that happened with Rauf, and it was pathetic. It was really poor management," he added.

The decision to terminate Rauf's contract came after he made himself unavailable for the three-Test series in Australia last year. This move was criticised publicly by chief selector Wahab Riaz, who felt that the 30-year-old's absence would hurt Pakistan and that the terms of his contract mandated his presence in a long format. Pakistan lost that series 3-0.

The disciplinary proceedings against Rauf were not made public by PCB, who issued a statement on February 15 that Rauf's response during the personal hearing were not satisfactory and hence his contract was being terminated. This termination also makes him ineligible to play any overseas T20 league competition till June 30 this year.

Rana said that this development put Qalandars on the "receiving end". Their campaign in the ongoing season has suffered due to injuries, player unavailability and inconsistent performances.

Rana further added, "I do not know what the PCB was thinking; I was on the receiving end. Haris was our premier fast bowler. If someone treats you like that, you cannot pretend it does not affect you. Especially when it is your country, something you are emotional about anyway. And especially Haris, who is a naturally emotional person."

"It was an additional responsibility on me and the whole team to keep motivating him, and keeping him in the right frame of mind. He is a very strong boy, but again, a negative thought can creep into your brain. But unfortunately, after he seemed to be returning to form and performed brilliantly, he got injured. Of course, we cannot control that," he concluded. (With ANI inputs)