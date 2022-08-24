HK vs UAE Preview: It is a big game in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2022. The last game of the qualifiers between Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates is nothing sort of a final. Hong Kong are at the top of the Points Table with 4 points from 2 wins so far in their campaign. They have not lost a single game. UAE are 2nd in the table with one win and one loss each. That means they have 2 points with one more game to go. Hong Kong are certainly ahead in terms of points and number of wins. But their Net Run Rate (0.716) is less than UAE's (1.045). That means if UAE beat them today, they can still push Hong Kong out to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. After a win tonight, UAE will have the same points as Hong Kong and then the NRR will decide the team going through. With a better NRR, UAE have an edge. That is why Hong Kong cannot take tonight's match lightly as a loss can still knock them out.

HK vs UAE Match Details:

Hongkong vs United Arab Emirates, Match 6

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date & Time: 24th August at 9:30 PM IST and 8:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: FanCode

HK vs UAE, Match 6, Probable Playing XIs:

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vritiya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs UAE Dream11 Team for Fantasy Cricket:

Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Waseem Muhammad (VC), Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Basil Hameed (C), Ehsan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan