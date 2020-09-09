हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Peter Handscomb

Hobart Hurricanes rope in Peter Handscomb ahead of BBL season 10

The Hobart Hurricanes will begin their campaign against the Sydney Sixers on December 4

Hobart Hurricanes rope in Peter Handscomb ahead of BBL season 10
Photo:@HurricanesBBL

The Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) announced the signing of Peter Handscomb who joined the squad to "fill a void left by the retirement of George Bailey" at the end of Big Bash League (BBL) season 9.

Handscomb who played eight seasons at the Melbourne Stars has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old Victorian was quoted by the Hurricanes as saying, "I had a good chat with some of the boys I’d played with before, so I’m keen to get down there and play with those guys."

He also expressed, "I’m looking forward to the opportunity to potentially bat in the top four on a beautiful wicket at a nice ground, it’s exciting to be able to come to Hobart and show what I can do."

The Hurricanes will begin their campaign against the Sydney Sixers on December 4, while the Adelaide Strikers will take on the Melbourne Renegades on December 3 in the BBL 10 opener.

Tags:
Peter HandscombBBLBBL 10Melbourne StarsHobart HurricanesBig Bash League
Next
Story

Australia avoid clean-sweep, win third T20I against England by 5 wickets

  • 43,70,128Confirmed
  • 73,890Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Like my home, your ego will be destroyed too, Kangana tells Uddhav