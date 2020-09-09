Hobart Hurricanes rope in Peter Handscomb ahead of BBL season 10

The Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) announced the signing of Peter Handscomb who joined the squad to "fill a void left by the retirement of George Bailey" at the end of Big Bash League (BBL) season 9.

Handscomb who played eight seasons at the Melbourne Stars has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Hurricanes.

Former Star @phandscomb54 puts pen to paper, and the @hurricanesBBL are PUMPED!!

The 29-year-old Victorian was quoted by the Hurricanes as saying, "I had a good chat with some of the boys I’d played with before, so I’m keen to get down there and play with those guys."

He also expressed, "I’m looking forward to the opportunity to potentially bat in the top four on a beautiful wicket at a nice ground, it’s exciting to be able to come to Hobart and show what I can do."

The Hurricanes will begin their campaign against the Sydney Sixers on December 4, while the Adelaide Strikers will take on the Melbourne Renegades on December 3 in the BBL 10 opener.