Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 26 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HUR vs STR BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Matthew Wade’s Hobart Hurricanes will be up against the Adelaide Strikers in Match No. 26 of the Big Bash League (2022-23) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (January 2). The Hurricanes are currently near the bottom of the table, in seventh place with just 2 wins in their first five matches. Wade’s team lost their last match to the Sydney Thunder by a massive 62-run margin.

The home side need to win this match against the Strikers, featuring Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Adelaide Strikers are fourth in the table with 3 wins and as many losses in 6 matches. They have lost their last three matches and will be keen to turnaround their fortunes in this game.

Get ready for some Monday night action here in Hobart! _



_ Adelaide Strikers

_ 7.15pm AEDT

_ Gates open at 6.00pm

_ Blundstone Arena

_ Channel 7, Kayo Sports & Fox Cricket



_: Tickets here: https://t.co/JqcDeAjZ4X#TasmaniasTeam #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/reCT2M19cp — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 2, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) will be played on January 2, Monday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) Predicted 11

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short, James Neesham, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris, Paddy Dooley

Adelaide Strikers: Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle(C)

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade

Batters: Adam Hose, Chris Lynn, Tim David

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

Captain: Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan