‘Hobby – Playing Football’: Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s teenage slam book goes viral, see pic

Be it his good initiatives to help India fight Covid19 or his adorable unseen pictures from childhood where he is playing cricket, Virat Kohli, like always, is making headlines. Late in the night on Saturday, an image surfaced on social space and went viral. It was a slam book Kohki had filled in his school days, and as expected, it was his friend Shalaj Sondhi who posted it on Instagram.

The viral post shows Kohli had mentioned ‘Black’ as his favourite colour and becoming an Indian cricketer his ambition. An innocent Kohli had named actor Hrithik Roshan as his most admirable person. The old slam book also has his address on it along with his then phone number. It is interesting to see Kohli had written ‘Not yet’ as the most embarrassing moment.

Virat's childhood friend shares his slam book from 2001, where he has written that his ambition is to become a cricketer. Achieve your dreams like King Kohli #ViratKohli#ViratDebutTrendonAugust17th pic.twitter.com/A22ovHlBr5 — Team Virat (@TeamViratOfl) August 15, 2020

Earlier, Kohli’s RCB was in top form in the now-suspended Indian Premier League. The RCB franchise had won five out of seven games.

Meanwhile, Kohli has joined hands with wife and actress Anushka Sharma in helping India fight Covid. The star couple has been raising funds currently to help the needy in times of Covid.

Kohli-led Indian squad would be leaving for the English tour on June 2 after a number of Covid tests. The team will play the much-awaited inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will be followed by a five-match Test series versus England.

The Indian captain would be a key member of the side during the tour. Fans would be hoping he gets among the runs in the WTC final.