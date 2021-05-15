Unseen pics of Virat Kohli from his school days are breaking the internet - Check inside

Straight from his U-19 days, Virat Kohli has been a shining armour for the Men In Blue and his staggering record is a proof of it. The Delhi-based cricketer made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and since then there has been no looking back for the 32-year-old.

The right-handed batsman has since then has accumulated a total of 22,818 international runs in all the three formats combined, which includes 115 half-centuries and 70 centuries. In fact, Kohli is one of the batsman, who is closest to eclipsing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing 100 international centuries.

The Indian skipper was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which got suspended midway due to COVID-19 cases emerging inside the bubble.

However, despite being away from the field, Kohli continues to break the internet as photos from his school days are going viral on the internet.

The pictures were shared by Instagram user Shalaj Sondhi, who also was Kohli's teammate back in his school days.

Here are a few pictures:

Kohli will now be seen in action when he leads his side in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in Southampton, scheduled to take place from June 18-22. After the conclusion of WTC, Kohli and his boys will engage in a five-match Test series against England, starting from August 4.