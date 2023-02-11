Hotness Alert! Sanjana Ganesan Looks Stunning in Black Off-Shoulder Dress, see Pics

TV personality Sanjana Ganesan, who is also wife of India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, has landed in South Africa to cover the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. On Friday, February 12, Sanjana shot her first video. She is part of ICC's video team and would be working on every match, interviewing player as well as former cricketers to seek their opinion on the games, making exciting cricket content for the ICC's digital platforms - website as well as social media channels. Sanjana wore a hot off-shoulder dress for one of her first videos on this trip and she looked extremely hot in it.

Sanjana posted a pic on her social media handles while many BTS shots of the shoot were uploaded on her Instagram Stories.

Take a look at gorgeous Sanjana Ganesan's pics below:

all my feelings about today, summarised in one picture _ pic.twitter.com/xVm1Ov3d58 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) February 10, 2023

Sanjana is a gold medallist from Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. She comes from the same city as well. After briefly working in IT and digital market company, she tried her hand in modelling and was quite a success. She was the finalist in Miss India 2014 and was also titled Femina Officially Gorgeous. Sanjana later took part in MTV Splitsvilla, a reality show, where her journey was cut short due to an injury.

Later Sanjana became a sports presenter. Her first work was for IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. She used to host the show Inside KKR. She became quite popular thanks to the show and was offered a job from Star Sports which she accepted. During this period, thanks to her work that involved speaking to cricketers, she met Bumrah and soon they both fell in love. In 2021, the lovebirds got married.

Sanjana has covered many big tournaments, including many editions of the IPLs as well ICC Men;s ODI World Cup in 2019 to to ICC Men's T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 respectively.