How cricketers are keeping themselves busy during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Cricketers around the world are staying home in order to protect themselves from coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic but they are coming up with different activities to spend time while at home.

Several cricketers are using the break in cricket to interact with their fans. Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey kept herself engaged herself in a Q&A session with her fans.

Wicket-keeper Sushma Verma succeeded in rediscovering an old hobby during her stay at home.

Lockdown made me rediscover my old hobby. Happily spending my time making paintings. #StayHomeSaveLives #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VpUHmMDbfx — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) April 3, 2020

Lauren Winfield, on a farm in Queensland, found some rather unusual new ones!

England all-rounder Ben Stokes participated in in Formula1's virtual race to enjoy the fast life on the race track.

Both of us in next race Stu??? Then I can compete against someone rather than driving by myself and getting lapped https://t.co/QJTfmsbYUn — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020

It is quite challenging for athletes to maintain high level of fitness while stating at home and Hong Kong's cricketers decided to make a game of it.

It is likely that more cricketers would soon take to social media to post about their activities when they are staying indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus.