How cricketers are keeping themselves busy during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Cricketers around the world are staying home in order to protect themselves from coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic but they are coming up with different activities to spend time while at home.
Several cricketers are using the break in cricket to interact with their fans. Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey kept herself engaged herself in a Q&A session with her fans.
Heartbroken https://t.co/oFZG10jbKa
— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020
Wicket-keeper Sushma Verma succeeded in rediscovering an old hobby during her stay at home.
Lockdown made me rediscover my old hobby. Happily spending my time making paintings. #StayHomeSaveLives #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VpUHmMDbfx
— Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) April 3, 2020
Lauren Winfield, on a farm in Queensland, found some rather unusual new ones!
England all-rounder Ben Stokes participated in in Formula1's virtual race to enjoy the fast life on the race track.
Both of us in next race Stu??? Then I can compete against someone rather than driving by myself and getting lapped https://t.co/QJTfmsbYUn
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020
It is quite challenging for athletes to maintain high level of fitness while stating at home and Hong Kong's cricketers decided to make a game of it.
Introducing the #CHKClapPushup challenge from Ehsan Khan! Think you can do more Clap Pushups than an international cricketer? Then film yourself attempting to beat Ehsan's number and tag us in it! Be sure to challenge your friends as well! For his call-outs, Ehsan has challenged teammates Kinchit Shah (@shahkinchit) and Nizakat Khan (@nizakatkhan) to beat his record of 7 consecutive pushups! CHK再次發起挑戰，今次先由香港男子板球隊成員Ehsan Khan開始，如果你可以比Ehsan做得多擊掌俯卧撑，就即刻拍條片上載去social media，並且tag返我地嘅專頁，同埋記得挑戰埋你地嘅朋友。 Ehsan今次就會挑戰兩位隊友Kinchit Shah同Nizakat Khan連續7下擊掌俯卧撑，睇下你又做到幾多下!?!?
It is likely that more cricketers would soon take to social media to post about their activities when they are staying indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus.