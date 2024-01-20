'How Many Pairs?' Fans React As Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed After Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricket sensation Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actor Sana Javed amidst swirling speculations about his alleged separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Taking to social media, Shoaib Malik shared enchanting photos from their wedding ceremony, which took place on Saturday, January 20.

Rumors of a romantic involvement between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed gained traction when the cricket star extended warm birthday wishes to the popular actor last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," wrote Shoaib Malik, accompanying the greeting with a shared photo on his Instagram page. Fans on social media were left shell-shocked after the pictures of Malik and Javed surfaced on the internet. (Sania Mirza's Latest Instagram Story Ahead Of Shoaib Malik's 2nd Wedding Announcement With Sana Javed Goes Viral - Check)

Sania Mirza has been getting a lot of support from the internet as netizens are blaming Shoaib Malik for their failed marriage. (After Separation With Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Marries Again, Posts Pic With His Second Wife On Instagram; See Photo)

Checkout the reactions here:

Shoaib captioned his shadi picture with "And we created you in pairs" and someone commented "How many pairs?" I'm sorry but I WHEEZED January 20, 2024

Waseem Badami gave us hint back in 2021 Ramzan Show #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/qaq4qFAdLz (@im_ANAS1) January 20, 2024

#SaniaMirza fought with system & whole country to get married to #ShoaibMalik & see the results for trusting a Pakistani over India. Karma hits back everytime. pic.twitter.com/dLC3fgjGE4 Sia (@siappaa_) January 20, 2024

Seriously No one can change a man,it's in his nature to cheat, to look for the second woman after the first and then the third,Sania did so much for Shoaib Malik, she was a bigger star than him, and he first flirted with Ayesha Umar and then married to this girl.#ShoaibMalik… pic.twitter.com/lAwkSgvGjy January 20, 2024

On Saturday, Sana Javed also took to social media to share captivating photos from their wedding ceremony. Fans of the prominent cricketer were surprised, especially considering the prevalent rumors surrounding his alleged separation from Sania Mirza, which had garnered significant attention on both sides of the border. It's worth noting that Shoaib Malik had previously divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before entering into marriage with tennis star Sania Mirza later that same year.