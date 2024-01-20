trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711854
NewsCricket
SHOAIB MALIK

'How Many Pairs?' Fans React As Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed After Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik got married to Sana Javed recently and social media was shocked with the viral pictures.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'How Many Pairs?' Fans React As Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed After Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricket sensation Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actor Sana Javed amidst swirling speculations about his alleged separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Taking to social media, Shoaib Malik shared enchanting photos from their wedding ceremony, which took place on Saturday, January 20.

Rumors of a romantic involvement between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed gained traction when the cricket star extended warm birthday wishes to the popular actor last year. "Happy Birthday Buddy," wrote Shoaib Malik, accompanying the greeting with a shared photo on his Instagram page. Fans on social media were left shell-shocked after the pictures of Malik and Javed surfaced on the internet. (Sania Mirza's Latest Instagram Story Ahead Of Shoaib Malik's 2nd Wedding Announcement With Sana Javed Goes Viral - Check)

Sania Mirza has been getting a lot of support from the internet as netizens are blaming Shoaib Malik for their failed marriage. (After Separation With Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Marries Again, Posts Pic With His Second Wife On Instagram; See Photo)

Checkout the reactions here:

On Saturday, Sana Javed also took to social media to share captivating photos from their wedding ceremony. Fans of the prominent cricketer were surprised, especially considering the prevalent rumors surrounding his alleged separation from Sania Mirza, which had garnered significant attention on both sides of the border. It's worth noting that Shoaib Malik had previously divorced Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010 before entering into marriage with tennis star Sania Mirza later that same year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?