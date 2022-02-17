How MS Dhoni became warrior leader in ‘Atharva: The Origin’, read all about it HERE

Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be seen as a warrior leader called Atharva in his upcoming graphic novel titled ‘Atharva: The Origin’. Dhoni shared the first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series on his Facebook handle earlier this month.

Ramesh Thamilmani is the author of this much-anticipated graphic novel featuring ‘Thala’ Dhoni. In a recent interview, Ramesh revealed how he kept polishing the idea and in 2019 he finally went to CSK captain MS Dhoni with his pitch.

“We wanted a celebrity whom everyone looked up to. Dhoni went through the entire concept patiently, and was excited to be part of it,” Ramesh was quoted as saying by The Hindu newspaper. “The story revolves around leadership skills and how you use them. Dhoni, given his captaincy skills for India and Chennai Super Kings, was a great fit.”

With Dhoni’s approval, Ramesh’s dream slowly started coming true. ‘Atharvaa - The Origin’ is an ambitious graphic novel will depict the cricketer as a warrior leader foraying into new worlds. With the motion poster released recently, pre-orders for the book are scheduled to commence in the next couple of weeks.

The author hopes that the book will teleport readers to a new universe with a ‘new-age graphic novel’. “We hired stunt masters for the action scenes. We would stage sequences, take photos and then make them into artwork,” Ramesh said.

While launching the teaser of the graphic novel, Dhoni wrote on his Facebook page, “Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva....”. The preview features Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield.

The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.