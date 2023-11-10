trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686497
NewsCricket
WASIM AKRAM

How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals? Wasim Akram's Hilarious Idea Goes Viral

Misbah-ul-Haq took Wasim Akram's idea to the next level, proposing that there was no need for Pakistan to bat first. Instead, he suggested locking up England right from the beginning to save the hard work.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Pakistan Can Still Qualify For Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals? Wasim Akram's Hilarious Idea Goes Viral

Following New Zealand's convincing win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals have dwindled. However, Pakistani cricketing legends, including Wasim Akram, have injected humour into the situation with a unique suggestion to keep the Men in Green in the competition.

Also Read: Pakistan's Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Qualification Scenario: How Can Babar Azam's Side Qualify After New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka - Check

The New Zealand Obstacle

New Zealand's emphatic victory over Sri Lanka not only secured their place in the semifinals but also made it challenging for Pakistan to qualify. Despite the slim chances, Wasim Akram and other cricketing icons added a touch of levity to the situation.

The Fantasy of a Wash-out

Pakistan had hoped for a wash-out between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, but the weather gods did not favour them. With New Zealand's victory, the road to the semifinals became a complex mathematical equation for Pakistan.

Wasim Akram's Hilarious Take

When the question of Pakistan's qualification was raised on 'The Pavilion' show, hosted by Fakhar-e-Alam, legends like Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik responded with laughter. Wasim Akram, known for his wit, suggested a humorous scenario: Pakistan should bat first, post a total, and then lock the England team in the dressing room, ensuring a timed-out victory.

Misbah-ul-Haq's 'Better' Solution

Misbah-ul-Haq took Wasim Akram's idea to the next level, proposing that there was no need for Pakistan to bat first. Instead, he suggested locking up England right from the beginning to save the hard work.

The Mathematical Challenge

Despite the laughter, the reality remains – Pakistan must win against England by a colossal margin. Whether batting first or second, the mathematical requirements are daunting – either win by 287 runs or chase the target with 284 balls to spare.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?