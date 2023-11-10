Following New Zealand's convincing win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals have dwindled. However, Pakistani cricketing legends, including Wasim Akram, have injected humour into the situation with a unique suggestion to keep the Men in Green in the competition.

The New Zealand Obstacle

New Zealand's emphatic victory over Sri Lanka not only secured their place in the semifinals but also made it challenging for Pakistan to qualify. Despite the slim chances, Wasim Akram and other cricketing icons added a touch of levity to the situation.

The Fantasy of a Wash-out

Pakistan had hoped for a wash-out between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, but the weather gods did not favour them. With New Zealand's victory, the road to the semifinals became a complex mathematical equation for Pakistan.

Wasim Akram's Hilarious Take

When the question of Pakistan's qualification was raised on 'The Pavilion' show, hosted by Fakhar-e-Alam, legends like Wasim Akram, Moin Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik responded with laughter. Wasim Akram, known for his wit, suggested a humorous scenario: Pakistan should bat first, post a total, and then lock the England team in the dressing room, ensuring a timed-out victory.

Misbah-ul-Haq's 'Better' Solution

Misbah-ul-Haq took Wasim Akram's idea to the next level, proposing that there was no need for Pakistan to bat first. Instead, he suggested locking up England right from the beginning to save the hard work.

The Mathematical Challenge

Despite the laughter, the reality remains – Pakistan must win against England by a colossal margin. Whether batting first or second, the mathematical requirements are daunting – either win by 287 runs or chase the target with 284 balls to spare.