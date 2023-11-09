The ODI World Cup 2023 is in full swing, and the race for the semifinals has reached a nail-biting phase. One of the most critical matches that will have far-reaching implications for the tournament is the ongoing clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. This encounter, Match No. 41, is unfolding at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 9. While it's a must-win game for the Kiwis to stay in contention for the semifinals, it also holds the key to Pakistan's dreams of making it to the final four.

Current Standings

As it stands, New Zealand is fourth in the points table, tied with Pakistan and Afghanistan, each having eight points. All three teams have one match remaining, and a victory in their respective games will propel them to 10 points.

The Must-Win Situation for New Zealand

For New Zealand, losing to Sri Lanka is not an option. A loss in this game would leave them at eight points, opening the door for Pakistan and Afghanistan to overtake them by winning their final matches against England and South Africa, respectively.

Pakistan's Scenarios

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has two potential paths to secure a spot in the semifinals:

If New Zealand Loses: If New Zealand loses to Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan also loses to South Africa, Pakistan can secure their place in the semifinals with a victory against England on November 11.

If New Zealand Wins: Even if New Zealand manages to win, Pakistan can still qualify. However, they would need to win their match against England by a margin of at least 130 runs more than New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka. For instance, if New Zealand wins by 30 runs, Pakistan must win by 160 runs against England to surpass New Zealand's net run rate.

Additional Scenario:

In a scenario worth noting, if New Zealand wins tonight by about 150 balls to spare, it will make Pakistan's task really difficult against England. Pakistan would need to win by a massive margin of 270+ runs or with 275 balls to spare against England, which is no small feat.

Afghanistan's Slim Chances

While Afghanistan remains in the race, their net run rate lags far behind Pakistan and New Zealand. Their best chance to make it to the semifinals is if both Pakistan and New Zealand lose their last matches, and at the same time, Afghanistan defeats South Africa. In such a scenario, Afghanistan would secure a spot in the first semifinal against India.

Rain Could Play Spoilsport

The weather may play a significant role in determining the fate of these teams. In case the New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka match is washed out, New Zealand will end with 9 points, and Pakistan can advance by defeating England.

Current NZ vs. SL Scorecard

In the ongoing NZ vs. SL match, New Zealand has opted to bowl and has performed exceptionally well in the field. Sri Lanka's innings have been marred by early wickets and a lacklustre batting performance. As per the latest update, Sri Lanka has managed to score only 113-8 in 23.3 overs. Kusal Perera's half-century has been the only shining moment in their innings. New Zealand's bowlers, led by Trent Boult, have been dominant, causing havoc in the Sri Lankan lineup. This scorecard, dominated by New Zealand, could play a pivotal role in shaping the qualification scenario for Pakistan.