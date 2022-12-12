How to Watch Melbourne Stars STA vs THU Sydney Thunder BBL Today Match on Mobile for Free in India? Details Here

The opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 will take place in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13. It will feature the finalist Sydney Thunder from previous season taking on the Adam Zampa-led Melbourne Stars. The newly crowned T20 World Cup 2022 winner Alex Hales, his England teammate David Willey, and the talented South African batter Rilee Rossouw will all be in the Thunder squad once more.

Eight teams. One winner.



Who will be the champions of #BBL12? pic.twitter.com/zoQZBEHDBE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2022

Prior to the T20 World Cup, Hales returned to the England playing XI and has been outstanding. Rossouw also had back-to-back century in T20 international matches against Bangladesh and India. They will be led by Jason Sangha and include David Warner, the starting pitcher for Australia, among their numbers. The Thunder enjoyed an incredible mid-season run, winning six straight games to go to the championship.

The loss of Glenn Maxwell, the Stars' captain, who fractured his foot in a strange accident, dealt a severe blow to the team. This season, Adam Zampa, a leg-spinner, will assume the captaincy in Maxwell's absence.

The arrival of premier New Zealand bowler Trent Boult has helped the Melbourne Stars do well in the preseason draughts. However, with the International League T20 event starting in the UAE in January of the following year, the Stars will lose Boult's services halfway through BBL 2022. One of the teams last season most impacted by COVID-19 was the Stars.

In their opening match of the BBL 2021 against the Sydney Sixers, they were knocked out for 61. With COVID-19 distributed throughout their camp, they were compelled to sign 26 players for the season, the majority of them were from club and grade cricket. They will be hoping for better luck in the forthcoming BBL 2022 season, starting with a victory over the formidable Sydney Thunder team on opening night. View the Sydney Thunder vs. Melbourne Stars BBL 2022 match LIVE scores and updates here.

How to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 Melbourne Stars STA vs THU Sydney Thunder match live in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

Where will Big Bash League 2022-23 Melbourne Stars STA vs THU Sydney Thunder match be held?

Manuka Oval, Canberra

When will Big Bash League 2022-23 Melbourne Stars STA vs THU Sydney Thunder match start?

1:45 PM IST

What is the venue for Big Bash League 2022-23 Melbourne Stars STA vs THU Sydney Thunder match?

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Full Squad of Melbourne Stars STA vs THU Sydney Thunder

Melbourne Stars - Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway

Sydney Thunder - Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu