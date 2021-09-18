'Hum World Cup jeet ke ayenge': When young MS Dhoni stunned former selector with his confidence

MS Dhoni is regarded as the game's smartest custodian and the credit goes to his leadership abilities. When the wicketkeeper-batsman, who hails from Ranchi, led Team India he passed the test with flying colours and his impeccable records are just a proof of it.

Talking about Dhoni's understanding of the game, Sanjay Jagdale, a member of the India selection committee that named the wicketkeeper-batsman as the captain, said he was always impressed with his confidence.

During an interview with News18, Jagdale went on to recall an episode when the wicketkeeper-batsman stunned him with his confidence. He said Dhoni was confident of winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, which was the wicket-keeper's first stint as Team India skipper.

"Sir, hum World Cup jeet ke ayenge (We will return with World Cup). I can never forget these words from him. He was not casual at all, he looked very confident about what he said. And India won the World Cup," said Jagdale.

The former selector also narrated another incident when Dhoni's observation from the dressing room saw Greg Chappell identify him as the future 'captain'. The incident took place when India were playing an ODI against Sri Lanka at Port of Spain in 2007.

"I was the selector and manager. And, I was watching the match with the coach Greg Chappell. Dhoni was padded up and sitting on the staircase. When Muttiah Muralitharan began to bowl round the wicket. I just mentioned to Greg if his ‘doosra’ will be effective bowling from round the wicket. Dhoni told me in Hindi; “Sir, mai aapko yahan se bata doonga, about his doosra (I will tell you from here). And Dhoni explained.”

When Dhoni left the dressing room to join the action in the middle, Chappel asked Jagdale about his interaction with the wicketkeeper. After listening to the conversation between the two, the former Australian cricketer, who was then the coach of the Indian cricket team said: "Sanjay, he (Dhoni) is your future captain. And he did become the India captain with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly withdrawing from the Twenty20 World Cup. I will never forget this incident."

Dhoni, who hung his boots from international cricket last year, will be seen in action in the Indian Premier League, which will resume from September 19. Following the conclusion of the T20 league, he'll once again be seen in Team India's dressing room but this time as a mentor.