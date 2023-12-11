HUR Vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers 5th BBL Match In Launceston, 145PM IST, December 11

In the fifth match of the 13th season of Big Bash League (BBL 2023-24), Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Sixers in what is going to be an an exciting contest between two top teams of the competition. The game will be played at North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston as Hurricanes play the first match of this season.

Sixers are coming into this match having beaten Melbourne Renegades in their first match of the season. They had won by 8 runs. Steve Smith was the Player of the Match in that game as he stroked 61 off just 42 balls which included 7 fours and 1 six respectively. Sixers made 175 for 6 in 20 overs and restricted Renegades to just 167 for 7.

Smith should feature in this match as well before he jets off to Perth to play Pakistan in the first Test. Always include him in your fantasy team if he is playing. In head to head record, Hurricanes have won 9 matches out of 17 times they have played against Sixers, who have won on 8 occasions. The venue is a high-scoring ground and there will be swing on offer with the new ball.

HUR vs SIX: Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX), Match 5, Big Bash League (BBL 2023-24)

Match Date: December 10, 2023 (Monday)

Time: 01:45 P.M. IST / 06:15 PM LOCAL

Venue: North Tasmania Cricket Association Stadium in Launceston

Suggested Dream11 Fantasy Team HUR vs SIX Dream11:

Wicket-keepers: B McDermott, Matthew Wade

Batters: S Smith, S Hain, Tim David

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, M Henriques, T Curran

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis

Captain Ben McDermott/ S Hain

Vice-captain: Tim David/ M Henriques

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Billy Stanlake, Sam Heazlett, Liam Guthrie, Mitchell Owen, Peter Hatzoglou, Patrick Dooley, Iain Carlisle

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques(c), Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Joel Davies, Daniel Hughes, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Probable Playing 11s

Hobart Hurricanes Probable XI: CP Jewell, BR McDermott, SR Hain, Sam Heazlett, MS Wade (wk), Tim David, Corey Anderson, CJ Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith (C)

Sydney Sixers Probable XI: JR Philippe (wk), JM Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (C), JC Silk, TK Curran, J Edwards, Todd Murphy, Ben Dwarshuis, JM Bird, Steve O'Keefe