IND-W Vs ENG-W: Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil Guide India To Brilliant Win Over England Women In 3rd T20I; WATCH

After being out played in the 1st two matches of the T20I series by England women, India women displayed a fine performance in the last match at Wankhede stadium to not only salvage the pride but also take the winning momentum into the Test match that starts very soon in Navi Mumbai. Invited to bowl first, Indian bowlers knew their job and bowled out England for just 126. Half of the job was already one and the batters did the rest with ease.

India will take heart from the fact that youngsters Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil had a terrific series. Both of them got three wickets each in the match. Amanjot Kaur was another young hero who stood up and got counted. She finished with 2 wickets from her 3 overs, took a brilliant catch and then finished the chase too.

India may have lost the series 2-1. But captain Harmanpreet Kaur would be happy to see how some of the youngsters have performed in the series against a quality side like England.

Watch the winning moments here:

Amanjot Kaur hits the winning runs _#TeamIndia win the 3rd and last T20I by 5 wickets _



England win the series 2-1



Scorecard __ https://t.co/k4PSsXN2T6 #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/yNlXmiKGu7 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 10, 2023

The management will also a huge sigh of relief to see their star opener Smriti Mandhana back in form. The stylish left-handed opener was found wanting in the first two matches. But Mandhana played a solid knock of 48 runs off same number of balls to keep India in the chase. Mandhana later said that this win was very important as it keeps them in good stead heading into the Test match.

Harmanpreet gave an update on her injury, saying that she will be fine for the Test match which starts on December 14. She was happy that the team showed improvement as the series moved ahead. "We have improved as a team, we always needed game time and our team showed today that we’ll keep improving with every game. Was important to hang in there and do what was required for the team,; Harman said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shreyanka was declared the player of the match for her three wickets while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Player of the series award. "Very happy, first time me getting a 3-fer, my family and coach were watching. Very happy and want to continue this performance. The experience I got in the WPL and India-A team helped, very happy to be a part of the Indian squad, enjoying it," said Shreyanka after winning the award.