'I Dropped Everything': When MS Dhoni Called THIS Chef To His Room After Refusing To Eat Food Prepared By Him

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has his own ways of dealing with things. He is the quietest person, usually, in the dressing room. But if he does not like something, he will let you know. Or if he wants a particular thing from a person, he speaks to them on a personal level. His calm and composed behaviour is what makes him stand out. What also makes him different from others is his humble nature, which is a rarty in successful people. There are many videos on internet which show the 'kind' and 'humble' side of Dhoni.

Only recently, Dhoni stopped his car in Ranchi to take a selfie with a Traffic Cop. In another instance, when he lost his way while going somewhere in Ranchi after a long time, he stopped to ask strangers the right direction. There is no vanity in him and that is why he enjoys fandom of a billion. People in India find him very close to him, he appears to them as someone from their own group of friends or family.

One such story that reveals the magic of Dhoni and why he is so popular among fans is of a chef from Kerala. After CSK won their fifth IPL trophy this year, this chef named Suresh Pillai narrated a beautiful story related to Dhoni on X (formerly Twitter).

When the Indian team was in Thiruvananthapuram to play an ODI in 2018 vs West Indies, chef Suresh had prepared a special sea food dish for the non-vegetarian players of the Indian team. Dhoni himself is one and loves to eat Butter Chicken Masala, which his bio on X suggests. The chef was quite excited to see whether the players will like the taste or not. But his excitement turned into nervousness when he was told that Dhoni was calling him to his room. While others were loving ths sea food, Dhoni had not eaten it.

Chef Suresh says he froze upon listening that Dhoni wanted to meet him in the room. But then gathered courage to go into the room. "For a moment, I froze. Here’s someone I have been idolising, watching on the TV screen - calling me to his room. I dropped everything and literally ran to his room on the third floor, not even waiting for the lift," said the Chef wrote on his X account.

When the whole world was celebrating the legend and the heart of Indian Cricket yesterday night, I was still in awe of the time I had the privilege of serving him 5 years back.



October 31, 2018.

But unlike how the chef had thought, Dhoni welcomed him with a smile. Dhoni greeted the chef and asked what was prepared in dinner. A nervous and equally excited Suresh told Dhoni that a sea food dish had been served to the cricketers and was cooked especially for them. Dhoni told the chef that he was not going to eat sea food as he is allergic to it and wished for some good-old chicken curry with rice in his plate. Dhoni said, "I would also like some spicy rasam since I have a sore throat."

Chef Suresh had little time to prepare all of this and he rushed to the kitchen to prepare the meal for one of India's greatest cricket icons. He could not disappoint Dhoni and gave his best. "In about 20 minutes, I returned with the food to room no.302: Chettinad Chicken, Basmati Rice, Roasted Pappadam, and Rasam with a hearty serving of pepper and garlic," wrote the chef.

Dhoni was served his dinner and he ate everything on his plate. Satisfied by the meal, he went to bed. After getting up the next morning, Dhoni got ready for the gym but before he went to work out, he met chef Suresh again and thanked him for the dinner. Chef Suresh Pillai says he cannot forget how touched he felt when Dhoni came to him and thanked him for the food.