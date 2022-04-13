MI captain Rohit Sharma is currently struggling to get his team open their account in IPL 2022.

But what must be equally bothering him is his own form. Rohit has failed in all innings in IPL 2022 and one cannot remember what was the last blisering knock from his willow that helped MI win.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes time has come for Rohit to open up and play freely.

"His record has been like this for the last 3-4 seasons, average less than 30, strike-rate not 150 or 160. When he plays for India his numbers get better… because then he only thinks about himself and less about the team. When playing IPL, he tries to play the anchor role similar to what KL Rahul did with Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya did in the last matc. If he plays freely, we’ll see the Rohit Sharma we see in Indian cricket," said Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar made another big statement saying that he felt Rohit may retire ahead of IPL 2022 to take some burden off. Not to forget, Rohit has already won five titles to MI.

"I feel Pollard still adds value. (Before the season) I even felt Rohit Sharma might leave captaincy like Virat Kohli, relax a bit, play as a pure batter and hand the responsibility to Pollard who is a brilliant international captain,” Manjrekar said.