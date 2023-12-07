trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696454
'I Just Want An Opportunity...', Veda Krishnamurthy Excited Ahead Of WPL 2024 Auction

With the WPL 2024 Auction just days away, the anticipation in the cricketing world is palpable. The auction, scheduled for December 9 in Mumbai, promises an exciting display of talent with 165 players in contention.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy shares her excitement and anxiety as she gears up for the Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction, scheduled for December 9 in Mumbai. With the auction just around the corner, the seasoned player reflects on her previous experience and looks forward to a fresh opportunity.

The Build-Up

Krishnamurthy acknowledges her previous stint at the auction and expresses a mix of excitement and anxiety as she awaits the unfolding of events in the mini-auction, where only 165 players will go under the hammer.

Team Preferences

When asked about her preferred team, Krishnamurthy emphasizes her focus on the opportunity, committing to giving her best regardless of the franchise that picks her. "I just want an opportunity, and whichever franchise will pick me, I will give it my best."

Unpredictability in Player Picks

Sharing insights into the overall auction dynamics, Krishnamurthy discusses the unpredictable nature of team requirements. "The requirement of every team is so different. Most of the players have been retained by the franchise, but we have seen that in the men's auction as well, someone who we are not even expecting can go for big bids."

Spotlight on Uncapped Talent

Krishnamurthy sheds light on her Karnataka teammate, Dinesh Vrinda, tipping her as a potential uncapped player who could fetch big bucks. "My teammate in Karnataka, Dinesh Vrinda, has done well as an opening batter, a youngster who has done well in domestic. So I am excited to see how the auction goes for her."

The Countdown Begins

With the WPL 2024 Auction just days away, the anticipation in the cricketing world is palpable. The auction, scheduled for December 9 in Mumbai, promises an exciting display of talent with 165 players in contention. Cricket enthusiasts can catch the action live on the Sports10 network channels, with JioCinema offering live streaming in India. This ensures that fans don't miss a moment of the auction drama.

Unveiling the Rules

Delving into the auction rules, each team is allowed to purchase 15 to 18 players within a purse value of INR 12 Crore. The provision for overseas players adds an international flavor, allowing teams to strategically build their squads.

Salary Purse Insights

A glimpse into the salary purses reveals the financial strength of each team, with the Gujarat Giants leading the pack at 5.95 crores. This financial insight adds an extra layer of excitement as teams strategize their bids.

