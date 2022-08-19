Today marks 1,000 days since former Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his last international century. Kohli's last ton came against Bangladesh in November 2019 after which the great dought began for him. It is not that Kohli has not scored runs, he has made fifties and 70s but the big 100s have eluded him. Kohli's critics reminded the cricketer about the 1000 days since his last ton today. One of them was England's fan group called Barmy Army, which is known for taking potshots at opposition teams.

Barmy Army just wrote 1,000 days. And it was enough to rattle the Kohli and India fans who gave fitting reply to them.

Check out one such reaction below.

Kohli will be itching to make a comeback in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. He has already started training for the multi-nation tournament, by hitting the gym where he did many workout sessions. Kohli's form will be crucial as India eyes 2nd ICC T20 World Cup title. India last won the tournament in 2007. If Kohli does not perform in the Asia Cup 2022, it could lead to many problems for India.

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, has said that Kohli's poor form is not a big concern for the team and that he will soon be back among runs. Rohit also said that Team management is going to back former captain to the hilt.

Kohli has been struggling for runs since IPL 2022. He had a very poor outing, making just over 300 runs in 15 games with just 2 fifties. After that, he travelled to England for the fifth rescheduled Test of the series and the limited-overs leg. But there too he could not score a single fifty. After that Kohli has taken a break from international cricket as he skipped the India tour of West Indies as well as that of Zimbabwe. He will play Pakistan in his comeback match, which will be the first match of India at the Asia Cup 2022.