Sanju Samson, born on November 11, 1994, is an Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and wicketkeeping skills. Hailing from Kerala, Samson made his mark in domestic cricket before earning a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His elegant stroke play and ability to accelerate innings quickly have garnered attention, making him a valuable asset in the T20 format. As Samson celebrates another birthday, his wife Charulatha Ramesh shared a video of him giving fans a taste of what the cricketer actually is like in real life outside the cricket field.

In the video, Sanju is seen enjoying moments and life with his wife in a very cute and heartwarming manner. He and Charulatha got married on December 22, 2018 in a private ceremony.

"Wish the world saw this side of yours more. Happy birthday best friend, I love you," read the caption of her post for Sanju.

Charulatha also belongs to the state of Kerala from where Sanju comes. Charulatha did all her schooling in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and then went to Mar Ivanios College in the same city from where she completed her graduation (Bachelor of Science).

Charulatha is Sanju Samson's college love. Yes, you read that correctly. They fell in love with each other ar Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. It all started with a friendship request on Facebook that Sanju sent to Charulatha. She of course accepted it and then began a lovely romantic story. Not many know that Sanju dated Charulatha for five years. They have each other this long a time to understand each other. And after five years, they decided to tie the knot. They got married in a private ceremony that took place in Kovalam. It was a low key affair, on December 22, 2018, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Samson made his international debut in 2015, showcasing glimpses of his talent. A consistent performer in the IPL, he captained the Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Samson's journey reflects a promising future, with fans anticipating more memorable innings from this talented cricketer.