Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Stones Will Be Thrown At Him,' Angelo Mathews' Brother Issues Warning For Shakib Al Hasan Following Timed Out Controversy

A huge controversy erupted during the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan got Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' with an appeal to the umpire. Angelo became the first cricketer in history of the game to be timed out in international cricket.

"Absolutely disgraceful. We all play to win but I never thought a team or player would stoop to such levels to get a wicket," Mathews told the media after the game, which Bangladesh won by three wickets. (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'They Mock Our Soldiers...,' Virender Sehwag Explains Why He Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team And Fans)

Trevis Mathews, Mathews' brother, has now blasted Shakib for his behaviour and stated that the seasoned all-round player will not be accepted in Sri Lanka. Trevis went on to say that if Shakib visits the island nation to play, he will be showered with stones.

"We are very disappointed. Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman's game. We never expected this right from his captain to the rest of the team members. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him, or he will have to face the annoyance of the fans," Trevis told BDCricTime. (Cricket World Cup 2023 Achieves Milestone Of 1 Million Fans)

In reference to Shakib Al Hasan's appeal for a timed-out dismissal against Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Monday, Bangladesh fast-bowling coach Allan Donald stated that he doesn't "like that sort of thing".

To Mathews' dismay, the appeal was upheld. Shakib later claimed that he took certain actions "to make sure my team wins," but Mathews referred to this as "absolutely disgraceful."

"It was disappointing to see. I can understand Shakib taking his chance. His words were 'I was doing everything to win'. You can sense in my voice that I don't like I don't like that sort of thing. It was really difficult to watch that unfold - one of Sri Lanka's all-time greats walking off the field without a ball bowled to him being given out for time. That's where I stand on that," Donald said in an interview with CricBlog as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"You talk about the respect and the dignity for each other and for the game, the spirit of the game. I just don't want to see things like that. That's just me. I just don't want to see that sort of thing in our game where, okay, someone was sharp out there and said 'well, you can appeal'. I was like, 'really - this is not going to happen, this cannot be happening, this can't be happening,'" he added.

Mathews' issue was that, although having stepped out to bat at the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket in the allotted time, he was not prepared to take the pitch because, while pulling his helmet into position, he snapped the strap.

"The most sensible thing would have been to just to say, 'okay, no worries, mate, sort your helmet out quickly; you have time to replace it'," Donald said.

Donald claimed that he was on the verge of sprinting onto the pitch to urge Shakib to revoke his appeal when he witnessed the events taking place.

"My immediate reaction when that happened - and this is just [that] my instincts would have taken over - is I almost actually thought of going on that field and saying, 'enough is enough, we don't stand for this; we are not that kind of team who stand for this'. That was my immediate thought," Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach said.

"Things happened so quickly, but you're talking about authority and I'm not the head coach, I'm not in charge. I just saw Marais Erasmus [the umpire at the bowler's end] say, 'Please Angelo, you can now depart the ground'. And, seeing Angelo pick his helmet up and then walking off and throwing it against the advertising boards; it just was... I was surprised," he added.

Bangladesh secured a three-wicket triumph against the 1996 world champion at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the final moments of the game.