'I Remember you Said...': Ravi Shastri Trolls Mark Waugh on LIVE Commentary During IND vs AUS 1st Test - Check Here

Team India started off the first Test vs Australia on a brilliant note in Nagpur as after losing the toss, they bowled out visitors for just 177 on Day 1. Ravindra Jadeja, who played his first international match in 6 months as he was out due to injury, picked up a five-wicket haul to destroy the back of the Aussie batting lineup. R Ashwin picked up 3 wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each. Axar Patel, on the other hand, finished wicketless in an innings, which was a rare instance.

When India came to bat, a banter took place between former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Mark Waugh.

Shastri and Waugh are in Star Sports' commentary team and when India began their innings, the former India coach reminded the Austalian about his statement after Men In Blue were bowled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test on 2020/21 tour. Shastri was the coach of the Indian team back then and his team went on to beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match series, winning two and drawing one Test, after the loss in Adelaide. Shastri told Waugh on air: "I remember one prediction from Mark, India will lose 4-0 when we got all out for 3."

Waugh had a quick reply: "I am not the only one who predicted that (smile)".

On the 2020/21 tour, India had many challenges. Virat Kohli left the Indian camp after this Test for the birth of his daughter. And from thereon, India continued to lose one player after the other due to injuries. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep saini and Ravindra Jadeja got injured. The replacement players included net bowlers like T Natarajan and Washington Sundar but they performed exceedingly well to help India win the series.

The 2-1 series win on 2020/21 tour was India's second consecutive Test series win as they had won earlier on 2018/19 tour too Down Under.