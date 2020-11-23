हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

'I think it’s right': India coach Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli’s decision to take paternity leave

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri believe's that Virat Kohli's decision was the right one as such moments don't come again. India skipper Virat Kohli will be returning home after the first Test at Adelaide.

&#039;I think it’s right&#039;: India coach Ravi Shastri backs Virat Kohli’s decision to take paternity leave
File Photo

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has stood behind skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to return home after the first Test against Australia. Kohli had been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI as he is expecting his first child with actress wife Anushka Sharma.

Saying that these moments don’t come again, Shastri told ABC Sport:

“I think it’s the right decision he’s taking. These moments don’t come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he’s going back, and I think he’ll be happier for that.”

Shastri, however, said that Kohli had been their talisman over the past 5-6 years and will be deeply missed.

“If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there’s no doubt in absolutely anyone’s mind that he’s the driving force and the man behind it (India’s success). So, he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are a lot of young guys in the side and it’s an opportunity for them,” remarked Shastri.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, commencing on November 27. The first Test is scheduled for Adelaide from December 17.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their previous tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

Tags:
Virat KohliRavi Shastriindian cricket teamAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
Next
Story

India vs Australia: Looking to challenge myself against the best, says Jasprit Bumrah
  • 91,39,865Confirmed
  • 1,33,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Deepika's choice is Kartik, not Ranveer!