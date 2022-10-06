I think he's going to Australia: Jadeja picks his favourite to replace Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup squad

Jasprit Bumrah's injury news has created a lot of stir in the Indian team. The BCCI selectors have already ruled the ace India pacer out of the World Cup but there is no update on his replacement. It seems the selectors are going to take a call after watching likely contenders Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in the ODI series vs South Africa. They would also like to know how Mohammed Shami is shaping up after recovering from Covid-19 recently. Shami might be out of the grip of Covid-19 but he would need to be in good health and match fit to be available for selection. Some reports say that he is currently at National Cricket Academy, being taken care of.

If former Indian batter and captain Ajay Jadeja is to be believed, Indian cricket finds itself in such a situation because they did not prepare a Plan B. The likes of Umesh Yadav, Siraj and Shami were never given a long rope, hence replacing Bumrah has become a big ask.

"If it is match to match then Siraj is the man. If he goes, I mean for me, he has always been one of the finest. But he has got disadvantages, like his fielding, the way he approaches...what has happened with Indian cricket is that we have gone with numbers, whoever has done well, we have kept. Whoever had a bad game, we have sent them back in last year and a half. We have not stuck to these guys, we have only been rejecting them. For me, Siraj fits perfectly in that queue and I would have taken him anyway. I think Siraj is on that flight to Australia. I would be surprised if he does not travel to T20 World Cup," said Jadeja on a Cricbuzz chat show.

India play 2 more ODIs vs South Africa after Thursday match. Team India has already flown to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. Four other members, who are either part of the squad or in standbys, will fly at the conclusion of the series.