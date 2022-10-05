'Upset' Jasprit Bumrah slams critics with a cryptic post on social media, says 'you will never...'

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is angry. And that anger is reflected on his social media. In a latest Instagram story, he put an anonymous quote that read: "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks." It seems the quote is from his critics. Since being ruled out of the T20 World Cup, critics have lashed out on him for not giving importance to India matches. The fact that Bumrah ended up playing 14 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and played a total of 15 matches across formats for India with 2 international breaks and still got injured, has not gone down too well with some fans.

Bumrah's lastest post seems to be his answer to the critics as he continues to his recovery to full fitness. BCCI, in a release, two days ago, confirmed about his non-availablity for T20 World Cup 2022, which is a huge blow for Team India. Bumrah posted a tweet after being ruled out, he wrote: "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia."

Check out Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram story where he has slammed his critics:

Fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav posted supportive tweets for Boom, as he is famously called in Team India. Hardik wrote: "My Jassi Come back stronger like you always do @Jaspritbumrah93." While Surya wrote: "You will be back stronger @Jaspritbumrah93. Wish you a speedy recovery."

Team India play their first match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against the arch-rivals Pakistan and all the tickets for the big match have already been sold out.