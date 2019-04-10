close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Steve Harmison

I want Eoin Morgan to succeed Trevor Bayliss as England coach: Steve Harmison

Harmison, also feels that Joe Root, the current Test captain of England could learn some important lessons from playing under Morgan at the upcoming World Cup. 

I want Eoin Morgan to succeed Trevor Bayliss as England coach: Steve Harmison
Image Credits: Reuters

Steve Harmison, the former England bowler on Tuesday said that Eoin Morgan, the current England ODI and T20I captain should succeed Trevor Bayliss as the team`s coach after the upcoming World Cup.

"I think Eoin Morgan is a magnificent leader. People laugh at me sometimes, but when Trevor Bayliss is leaving after the Ashes, I`d give him the job. I would want Morgan to lead England as the coach," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Harmison as saying.

Harmison, also feels that Joe Root, the current Test captain of England could learn some important lessons from playing under Morgan at the upcoming World Cup.

He also compared Morgan to former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"He is a bit like Michael Vaughan in that aspect, he can make decisions under pressure - clear, calculated decisions that are the right ones," Harmison said.

"I think Joe Root will look at the way he leads during the World Cup, how he conducts himself and his decision-making under pressure. It will educate Joe ahead of what will become a feisty summer with the Ashes at the back end," he added.

Morgan`s leadership has been instrumental in transforming England into a force to be reckoned with in the ODI format. Like many former cricketers, Harmison too believes that England have a good chance this year to lift their maiden World Cup title, but he also terms India, Australia and South Africa as potential contenders.

"They have got a great chance, but so have India, Australia and South Africa. There are some good teams and great cricketers playing for that World Cup. It is going to be a magnificent spectacle," Harmison said.

England will take on Australia (May 25) and Afghanistan (May 27) in the warm-up matches before the World Cup. The team takes on South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup on May 30. 

Tags:
Steve HarmisonEoin MorganTrevor BaylissMichael VaughanIndiaCricket
Next
Story

Hardik Pandya, Kl Rahul met me and explained themselves: BCCI Ombudsman

Must Watch

PT2M39S

5W1H: PM Modi slams Congress in Junagarh, Gujarat