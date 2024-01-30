I Want To Hug Him Tight: Shikhar Dhawan Pours His Heart Out While Talking About Son Zoravar - WATCH

Experienced Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared that he hasn't had the opportunity to meet his son for the past five to six months, discussing the challenges he's faced after his divorce from Aesha Mukerji.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhawan expressed his feelings about his bond with his son, emphasizing his desire to offer the paternal love that his child rightfully deserves.

"When I used to visit my son in Australia for a week, he used to meet me only for a few hours. I want to spend quality time with him, want him to sleep in my arms, I want to hug him tight, give him the father's love he deserves. I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months," said Dhawan.

"I'm still positive and sending love to my son. I want him to be happy, hopefully one day if God wants, he'll be back with me," Dhawan added.

Shikhar Dhawan said "I write messages to him (His Son) everyday, I don't know whether he is recieving it - I am a father & I am doing the duty, and that’s my Karma, I miss him, I feel sad but I have learned to live with it" (HB Podcast)



Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee exchanged vows in October 2012. Before marrying Dhawan, Aesha had two daughters from her previous marriage. In 2021, she publicly announced her decision to divorce Dhawan through a social media post.

Due to Aesha's commitments in Australia, she continued to reside there, leading to Dhawan's separation from their son, Zoravar. The court recognized Dhawan's distress caused by the separation from his child and the emotional challenges he faced due to the prevailing circumstances.