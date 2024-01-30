Just a day after Sarfaraz Khan got his maiden India call-up for the Test matches against England taking place at home his brother Musheer Khan became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (January 30). Earlier, New Zealand captain Oscar Jackson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first match of the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. Musheer Khan completed his second century in the Under 19 World Cup in 109 balls with 10 fours and a six.

Brothers Of Destruction: Sarfaraz - Musheer



The defending champions India were undefeated in the group stage and finished first in the Group A points standings. New Zealand, on the other hand, lost one match against Pakistan and finished second in Group D. (India Squad For Remaining 3 Tests Vs England: When Will Virat Kohli Return? No Clarity On Ex-Captain's Availability, Says BCCI Official)

India Under-19 is an unstoppable force, reigning supreme at the top of Group A with an incredible track record. Their path has been nothing short of spectacular, with stunning triumphs against Ireland, the United States, and Bangladesh. India Under-19 will be well-versed in the pitch's characteristics and intricacies after playing all three games here.