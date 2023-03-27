'I Went For HIV Test...,' PBKS Captain Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Shocking Tale

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan, who is set to lead the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, shared an interesting story of his personal life in a recent interview. Dhawan who is known for his funny element on social media and stylish tattoos on his body, revealed that he visited Manali for an HIV test back when he was a kid.

"When I was 14-15 years old, I had gone to Manali and got a tattoo done on my back without informing my family members. I had to hide it for quite some time, about 3-4 months, and then when my father got to know, he beat me. I got a bit scared after doing the tattoo because I had no clue about the number of bodies that needle had pierced. So then I went and did an HIV Test and it’s negative to date (laughs)," said on the show 'Seedhi Baat' of Aaj Tak. (IPL 2023: KKR Appoint Nitish Rana As Captain To Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer)

The story behind this incident is that Dhawan's family did not approve him of getting tattoos on his body and he was even beaten by his father after he got one. Dhawan then revealed that he got scared of the needle which was used to make his tattoo which made him go for an HIV checkup, which turned out to be negative.

Coming to cricket, Dhawan will lead the Punjab Kings along with stars like Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and many more. PBKS have a strong lineup and they can surely go all the way this season.

Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023: Full squad

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.