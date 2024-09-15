‘I Will Leave’: Know About Ravichandran Ashwin’s Retirement Plans Ahead Of IND vs BAN Tests

India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who is 37 years old spoke about his future in international cricket. Ashwin who is still considered as one of India’s crucial members of the Test squad, said that his retirement plans will happen only when he stops feeling that drive to improve his game. While talking ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, Ashwin said that he has not decided as to when he would retire.

"There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day. It's not the same. I have put in a lot of effort in the last 3-4 years. I haven't decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today I don't want to improve, I will leave. That's all," Ashwin said during a conversation with Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Even though he is 37, Ashwin still stands as one of the best spinners in world cricket specially in the longer format of the game. The Tamil Nadu-based player holds the top spot in the ICC Test bowler rankings and will play a vital role in India's upcoming five-Test home series, commencing with two matches against Bangladesh, followed by three matches against New Zealand. As of now, Ashwin has taken 516 wickets in 100 Test matches and he stands at the second position in the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in the Test format as he has taken 619 wickets.

"I haven't set any targets for myself. Anil Bhai wants me to break his record, but I'm just happy living day by day. I don't want to lose my love for the game by setting targets," he explained.

"I know how my life changed after that tough phase. I'm just holding on to my joy of cricket, and the moment I feel I'm losing it, I'll step away."

"We all play, and we all have to leave. Somebody else will come and do well. It's Indian cricket," he signed off.