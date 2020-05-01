हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell picks Virat Kohli over Steve Smith

Chappell was one of the most charismatic Australian leaders of all-time and led them to many-a-famous victories during his time at helm. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell named his pick between current India captain Virat Kohli and Australia cricketer Steve Smith. With no cricket being played these days due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current stars are engaging on social media to keep themselves busy and entertained.

Chappell was asked to pick one between Smith and Kohli and he told ESPN Cricinfo's Raunak Kapoor on Twitter: "As captain or batsman?"

To this, Kapoor said, "You tell me."

Chappell said: "I'd take Kohli both ways, as captain and batsman."

Despite Smith being his compatriot, Chappell went ahead with Kohli who is widely regarded as the greatest batsmen in the modern era. He also gave him his vote of confidence as captain.

Chappell was one of the most charismatic Australian leaders of all-time and led them to many-a-famous victories during his time at helm. In total, he played 76 Tests and 16 ODIs for Australia.

He was also asked during the session about bowlers he would liked to have captained and he picked former West Indies pacer Malcolm Marshall and former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram.

