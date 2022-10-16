ICC announces 'Elite Commentators' line-up for T20 World Cup 2022: Ravi Shastri among 3 Indians in list

The T20 World Cup 2022 has already begun with Match 1 between Sri Lanka and Namibia and not to forget, the tournament has started off with the qualifying matches, which is the Round 1 of the competition. Eight teams take part in it and only 4 out of them will march through to Super 12 stage where 8 qualified teams await them. On Sunday (October 16), on the eve of the first match, ICC released the long list of commentators for the mega event in Australia. There are several popular names featuring alongside some recently retired cricketers like Eoin Morgan, Preston Mommsen, Dale Steyn and Niall O'Brien.

There are three Indians named in the list of 20 commentators. They are Harsha Bhogle, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar and Ex-India player and head coach Ravi Shastri. Mel Jones, Isa Guha and Natalie Germanos are the female commentators in the group of 29 commentators named for the tournament.

Australia, the hosts, are also the defending champions and will aim to become the first team to win a T20 World Cup title at home. India, England and Pakistan, who occupy the top three places in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, are also strong contenders for the title.

All eyes will be on some superstar players like Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Rizwan, Tim David and Shaheen Shah Afridi among many. Not to forget, Surya tops the list of best strike rate among all batters playing the T20 World Cup 2022.

List of all commentators for T20 World Cup 2022

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Eoin Morgan, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O'Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar