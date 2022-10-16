NewsCricket
Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Match 1 LIVE score and updates: Both teams look for winning start

SL vs NAM Match preview: Sri Lanka take on Namibia in the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong and expect Lankans to run over Namibia today. The Dasun Shanaka-led unit may have failed to directly qualify for the main stage of the tournament but they are a team that has improved by leaps and bound and are in very good form at the moment. Recently, Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 where they beat favourites India and Pakistan at different stages of the tournament to emerge as victors. Their title clinch sent a message to the world that they cannot be ruled out as contenders just yet. However, on the eve of their first match, Lankans have received a huge blow as Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the World Cup. The left-arm quick has sustained a quadriceps injury. A replacement will be announced shortly.

Namibia had made a big impression on their T20 World Cup debut in the UAE and Oman in 2021, surging through to the Super 12 stage and even getting a win there. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the challenge for Gerhard Erasmus's side will be to deliver again without the element of surprise they had in 2021. Undoubtedly, Namibia will lean heavily on fast bowling all-rounder David Wiese and left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia on our live blog here. Both teams will be looking for a winning start and get first points on the board. 

Watch this space for all latest updatest. The toss will take place at 9 am IST and the match begins at 9.30 am IST.  

