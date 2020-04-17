हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC

ICC asks followers to name player with most iconic century celebration; Twitter picks Babar Azam

While Twitterati picked Babar among the four players named by the ICC, Kohli and Tendulkar were among the top choices of the fans out of the collage.

ICC asks followers to name player with most iconic century celebration; Twitter picks Babar Azam
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

As all cricketing activities across the world have come to standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping its fans engaged these days by digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts or by posting some riddles for its followers to solve or by raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On Friday, the world’s cricket governing body once again took to its official Twitter account and asked its followers to name a player with the most iconic celebration after scoring a century.

Along with a question, the ICC also posted a collage of four batsmen namely Australian opening batsman David Warner, West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, New Zealand top-order batsman Ross Taylor and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

The caption of the post read,"Which player has the most iconic 100 celebration?”

Soon after the ICC posted the pictures, a lot of fans started coming up with replies. Though many of them named their favourite from the collage shared by the ICC, some of them also opted for the players other than the ones shared by the world’s cricket governing body.

While Twitterati picked Babar Azam among the four players named by the ICC, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the top choices of the fans out of the collage. Let us take a look at some of the replies:

 

 

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)--which had initially postponed the 2020 Indian Premier League till April 14--further suspended the IPL indefinitely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 due to coronavirus.

 

 

 

Tags:
ICCBabar AzamChris GayleVirat KohliSachin tendulkarCricket
Next
Story

MS Dhoni is my favourite cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar is my idol: Kedar Jadhav
Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Maulana Saad: Many shocking revelations in the investigation of Crime Branch