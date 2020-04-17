ICC asks followers to name player with most iconic century celebration; Twitter picks Babar Azam

As all cricketing activities across the world have come to standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping its fans engaged these days by digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts or by posting some riddles for its followers to solve or by raising some questions for the readers to answer.

On Friday, the world’s cricket governing body once again took to its official Twitter account and asked its followers to name a player with the most iconic celebration after scoring a century.

Along with a question, the ICC also posted a collage of four batsmen namely Australian opening batsman David Warner, West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, New Zealand top-order batsman Ross Taylor and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

The caption of the post read,"Which player has the most iconic 100 celebration?”

Soon after the ICC posted the pictures, a lot of fans started coming up with replies. Though many of them named their favourite from the collage shared by the ICC, some of them also opted for the players other than the ones shared by the world’s cricket governing body.

While Twitterati picked Babar Azam among the four players named by the ICC, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were among the top choices of the fans out of the collage. Let us take a look at some of the replies:

Babar Azam

The way he celeberates after scoring a hundred indicates that he still has a desire to score more runs and he is still hungry for them and after that definitely he thanks Allah Almighty so i think he is a special player but the other 3 celeberations are good too — HassanEmpire14057 (@HassanEmpire007) April 17, 2020

thanking to God on a victorious performance is no doubt iconic celebration....Babar Azam — Noor Zara (@noorzar38686768) April 16, 2020

